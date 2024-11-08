The Point, Nov. 8, 2024: Napier to stay on as Gator coach

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: GRU Authority discusses $47M federal grant, cost-saving measures and urgent repairs at monthly meeting. "The Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority held its monthly meeting Wednesday night, discussing cost-saving measures, federal funding for infrastructure upgrades, urgent repairs and the recent Gainesville ballot referendum."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane Rafael meanders, another area with a chance to develop. "At landfall, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of at least 115 mph, leaving the island without power again. Once it entered the Gulf of Mexico, Rafael made a westward turn, and it is not expected to land in the U.S."

Florida coach Billy Napier looks toward fans before running onto Steve Spurrier/Florida Field on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. [Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WRUF]

• WRUF: Florida AD Stricklin: Napier To Stay As Gators Coach. "He called on Gator Nation to continue its unwavering support for coach Napier and the team, praising the incredible fan loyalty that has played a significant role in creating a 'home-field advantage' at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Here's why Susan Lorincz, found guilty in neighbor death, says she deserves reduced sentence. "Less than three weeks before sentencing is scheduled for Susan Louise Lorincz, the Ocala woman convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her neighbor Ajike 'AJ' Shantrell Owens, the defense has filed a motion asking the court to impose a punishment that is below state sentencing guidelines."

• WCJB: For the first time in 36 years, Bradford County voters re-elect superintendent. "Incumbent Will Hartley received almost 84% of the vote over challenger and Bradford County Middle School science teacher Alan Bhajan."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Veterans Memorial Park ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Monday. "The park’s renovations included the removal of outdated park structures and landscaping that helped make way for an inclusive playground designed for children of all abilities. The park’s other new features include ADA-accessible sidewalks, upgraded stormwater and utility systems, the Gold Star Families Memorial, new lighting and temporary irrigation using reclaimed water."

Scheduling note: The Point will take a break Monday to observe Veteran's Day. We will return to your inbox Tuesday morning.

• News Service of Florida: Could Amendment 3's failure boost medical marijuana in Florida? "The failure of Amendment 3 on Tuesday’s ballot raises questions about the future of the medical marijuana industry in a state with more cannabis patients than any other in the nation but where some operators have struggled to gain a foothold."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Head of Florida environmental agency to step down. "Hamilton’s departure comes after the agency came under fire in August about plans to develop nine state parks with golf courses, 350-room hotels and pickleball courts. It faced blowback again that same month when the Tampa Bay Times revealed a deal for the state to trade protected state forest land to a golf course developer."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida abortion funds see spike in donations after election, but say need will grow. "The narrow defeat of a proposal to expand abortion rights in Florida is motivating some people to donate money to groups that support abortion rights, including funds that help people pay for abortion care."

• News Service of Florida: Duke Energy could seek to pass along over $1 billion in hurricane losses to customers. "Duke Energy Florida’s costs of restoring power after three hurricanes this year could total about $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, with the utility planning to seek state approval to recoup money from customers."

• Central Florida Public Media: Report finds increasing college enrollment could add more than $800 million to Central Florida economy. "Perrault said when looking at the greater community and state, these gains could be seen in better hospitals, roads, public services, and even fewer people going to jail or prison."

• Key Biscayne Independent: Aquaculture uses far more wild fish than previously estimated, Rosenstiel study finds. "A new study by the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School has found that global fish farming relies on larger quantities of wild-caught ocean fish than previously believed, according to a news release by the university. These wild-caught fish end up in feed for carnivorous farmed species, such as salmon, trout and eel."

• Associated Press: Florida’s iconic Key deer face an uncertain future as seas rise. "For years, their biggest threat was being struck by vehicles speeding along U.S. Highway 1 or local roads. But those waters surrounding the islands now pose the biggest long-term risk for this herd of about 800 deer as sea rise jeopardizes their sole habitat."



• National: Racist text messages target young African Americans post-election

• National: Jan. 6 defendants celebrate Trump’s win and anticipate pardons

• World: Putin congratulates Trump and says he's 'ready' to engage in dialogue

• Health: TB reclaims title of deadliest infectious disease. That's an 'outrage' says WHO

• Politics: Biden urges Americans to 'bring down the temperature'

• National: Dozens of monkeys escape from South Carolina research facility

• Health: Your instincts on how to fight insomnia are probably wrong

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.