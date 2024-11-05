The Point, Nov. 5, 2024: Alachua County Schools appoints interim superintendent

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Dark, tannic freshwater from the Suwannee River carries agricultural runoff to Florida’s Gulf Coast (Courtesy of NASA)

• WUFT News: Land use, impacted species focus of new Suwannee River Basin research. "These tensions among agriculture, water quality and fishing play out from the Suwannee River Valley in Florida to to northern states, like Ohio, around Lake Erie. Amid ongoing discussions of the waterways’ inherent ecological value, new research zeros in on water quality and economic impacts of future land use changes."

• WUFT News: Alachua County School Board nominates Kamela Patton as interim superintendent. "Patton served as superintendent of Collier County Public Schools from 2011 to 2023 and has extensive experience working with a large school system, school boards and working with children."

• Fresh Take Florida: Black voters in Florida lagging in election in early, mail voting. "Statewide, 48% of 1.78 million voters who identified as Black submitted mail ballots or visited polling places for early voting, compared to 61% of 8.51 million active white voters, according to a new analysis of government turnout data through the end of early voting Sunday. Among Black men, turnout was even lower at 44%, seven percentage points lower than Black women."

• Florida Storms: Rafael forms, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Florida. "Rafael could reach category two hurricane status just before reaching La Habana Province. Once the system enters the Gulf, water temperatures are much cooler, and it will encounter high wind shear, putting a good dent in the system. The wind shear will also shift all its convention to the east, mostly affecting the western half of Florida."

• Fresh Take Florida: Research backs critics of recreational marijuana saying it will increase crashes, traffic deaths. "A review of academic research in the past five years that analyzed crash rates and severity in other states before and after legalization of recreational marijuana supports these concerns, showing there is an association between legalization and more injuries and deaths from car accidents."

• WUFT News: How are first-time voters feeling ahead of elections? "Ahead of Tuesday's election, WUFT wanted to know how college students might be voting the University of Florida. Five WUFT reporters went out to discover how and why these undergraduate students might vote. It's part of WUFT's 'First Time Voter' series."

Around the state

With about 4,500 books removed from school libraries, Florida topped the nation for the second year in a row, according to a report from PEN America. (Victoria Crosdale/WUSF Public Media)

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida again tops the nation in school book removals, according to a report. "For the second year in a row, Florida removed more books from school libraries than any other state, according to PEN America."

• Central Florida Public Media: 17-year-old downtown Orlando shooter to be charged as an adult. "Bain said he plans to present the evidence to a grand jury and potentially upgrade the charges to first-degree murder. He added that more charges are forthcoming."

• WUSF-Tampa: These former Florida members of Congress speak on election stress and anxiety. "Carlos Curbelo, a Republican, and Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, both served as U.S. representatives for two Florida districts. They spoke on 'The Florida Roundup' about election-related stress and anxiety."

• News Service of Florida: The federal government will monitor voting in four Florida counties. "The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday it will monitor compliance with federal voting-rights laws in Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange and Osceola counties in Tuesday’s elections."

• Associated Press: Families settle court battle over who owns Parkland killer's name and likeness. "A nasty legal rift between the most seriously wounded survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school massacre and the families of some of the 17 murdered victims was settled Monday with all sides now owning an equal share of the killer's publicity rights and an annuity he might receive."

• Politico: Florida’s election could have long-lasting impact on local school boards. "Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to elect more conservatives on Florida school boards hit a snag this summer. But key wins next week could give Republicans more local education allies — and set them up to elect even more in the long run."

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.