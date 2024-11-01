The Point, Nov. 1, 2024: Florida-Georgia game to move in 2026

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

A young girl dressed as Mirabel from the Disney film "Encanto" explored the zoo and entered the Fun Zone on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Sarah Marks/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Tricks, treats and tradition: Santa Fe's Boo at the Zoo brings Halloween to life for area children. "To enter the zoo, located at 3000 NW 83rd St., guests had to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item in lieu of the standard admission fee. The items collected support two charities: Saint’s Food Share at Santa Fe College and Catholic Charities."

• WCJB: Lawsuit alleges Santa Fe High School coach sexually harassed student, staff failed to report. "A parent has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on behalf of her daughter, a Santa Fe High School student. It comes months after a criminal investigation into crimes against children at the school was launched."

• Mainstreet Daily News: From hotel to museum to offices: Gainesville’s Seagle Building starts next transition. "Trimark has had its share of historic projects—mostly just east of campus in the University Heights South Historic District. From homes to offices, Fleming said the company is well acquainted with this type of project. But the Seagle Building presents the complexities of historic projects on a larger scale."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Ocala courts: State drops child neglect charge against Susan Lorincz's sister. "In a court filing, the State Attorney's Office said there was probable cause for an arrest. But they decided to drop the case after interviewing the victim and determining that the likelihood of securing a conviction at trial is slight."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony slated for Saturday. "ACCRP, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) of Montgomery, Alabama, is dedicating the marker to honor the legacy of activist Moses Smith. Smith advocated for Black voting rights and lost his life to racial violence on Nov. 1, 1868, before an election."

• WCJB: Businesses struggle with downtown Gainesville‘s ’Streatery' renovations. "The 'Streatery,' located at Southwest 1st Ave., between South Main Street and Southwest 2nd Street in downtown Gainesville is undergoing renovations to make the area more pedestrian-friendly and walkable, according to city officials."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Florida Gator’s celebrate a touchdown during the Gators' game against McNeese State at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The Gators beat McNeese State 49-7. (Ethan Goddard/WUFT News)

• Associated Press: 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' headed to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027 while EverBank gets a makeover. "The annual Florida-Georgia rivalry will take a break from its traditional home and be played at NFL venues while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation."

• WUSF-Tampa: St. Petersburg’s leaders reduced Tropicana Field’s insurance coverage ahead of hurricane season. "The budget decision lowered the coverage limit – or the maximum amount an insurance company will pay out for a covered claim – on Tropicana Field from $100 million to $25 million for wind or flood damage in the event of a named storm, like Hurricane Milton."

• News Service of Florida: Florida's Cat Fund could face $4.6B storm tab. "A state program that provides critical backup coverage for property insurers could pay out an estimated $4.6 billion because of claims from hurricanes Milton and Helene, officials said Wednesday."

• Associated Press: Ex-school district lawyer accepts plea deal following Parkland school shooting probe. "Former Broward County Public Schools general counsel Barbara Myrick pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful disclosure of grand jury proceedings."

• Associated Press: A Florida school board candidate lost his race. DeSantis appointed him to the board anyway. "Derek Barrs will take an open seat on the Flagler County School Board in northeast Florida, succeeding a member who resigned in September, allowing DeSantis to appoint a replacement rather than the seat going on the ballot for voters to decide."

• Key Biscayne Independent: A teen crashed a car into a $17 million home causing $30,000 in damage. Then, the ticket disappeared. "The missing ticket was only discovered when the Independent made records requests. It’s possible that without the inquiry, the ticket would have remained unfiled."

• Central Florida Public Media: A pastor and an agnostic bond over loss: Tom and Dani take StoryCorps' One Small Step. "What happens when you sit a former Air Force chaplain down for a conversation with a former evangelical Christian who left the church? In this case, a budding friendship. Central Florida Public Media, in partnership with StoryCorps, is bringing together strangers with differing political views for a guided conversation."

From NPR News

• National: Three takeaways from crime ballot measures around the country

• National: It's not just D.C.: Satirical Trump statues are appearing in cities across the U.S.

• Business: Boeing’s striking machinists union will vote Monday on a new contract offer

• World: The World's Largest River Is Running Low

• Health: This is what it’s really like to have OCD, according to 4 people living with it

• Health: Why a doctor had to figure out a way to prescribe electricity

• Science: How parrot plumage gets its dazzling reds and yellows

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.