The Point, Oct. 21, 2024: Florida marching bands cool off after scorching summer

Gator Marching Band trombone players rehearse on Oct. 1, 2024. (Aimee Sullivan/WUFT)

• WUFT News: Florida marching bands get a reprieve from rising temperatures. "Both high school and college marching band uniforms typically consist of several pieces of clothing. Shirts and shorts with the school logo are worn under bibbers, which are overall-like pants, and heavy jackets that zip up on the side or back. They complete the look with gloves and shakos, the tall hats with feathers on top, that give band members their signature look."

• WUFT News: 3D printer capable of printing houses, reducing hurricane impact arrives in Florida. "The material is a special concrete recipe developed onsite, according to Wang. He said its use in construction can reduce the impact of hurricanes since concrete has much more structural integrity than other building materials."

• WUFT News: A nurse is taking on the incumbent for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections position. "Democrat Kim Barton is running to be reelected to a third term as Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. She’s served as supervisor since voters first elected her in 2016. Her challenger is Republican Judith Jensen, a practicing registered nurse who is the current Alachua County Republican Executive Committee secretary."

• Florida Storms: Weathering Milton’s residual impacts: rising river waters & ongoing freshwater flooding. "Hurricane Milton blasted some parts of the Sunshine state with nearly 20 inches of rain in a matter of hours. Several central and northern Florida lakes and rivers may continue to remain above flood stage for weeks and perhaps months."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane Oscar just north of the Dominican Republic, track. "By Tuesday morning, Oscar will be traveling over the southern Bahamas and picking up speed as it moves away from Cuba and the Bahamas. A trough will push this system away from Florida. This system does not represent a threat to the United States."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: 2024 UF Homecoming Parade. "Gators mascots Albert and Alberta wave to spectators alongside Gator Spirit staff at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade."

• Fresh Take Florida: ‘Gatorwine’: Viral smash mixes sports drink, fruit of the vine. "The recipe is simple: One part Gatorade 'glacier freeze' flavor (it’s light blue) and one part red wine (priced at $12 or less a bottle). Across social media, users are posting their own taste-testing videos of the concoction."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Volunteers gear up for Friends of the Library sale. "More than 500,000 donated books, movies, games, pieces of artwork and vinyl records will leave the warehouse over the course of the five-day sale running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 27-30."

Pinellas is one county that prepays the postage for its voters. Other counties, like Pasco and Sarasota, do not. (Lily Belcher/WUSF)

• WUSF-Tampa: If you’re voting by mail, don’t forget to check the postage. "Mailing in your ballot this year will cost $1.01. Some counties pay the postage for you. Others don't."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: After three hurricanes in as many months, Florida's property insurance market faces scrutiny. "As of Thursday, the state Office of Insurance Regulation was reporting insurance claims for Milton nearing 200,000 and $2.3 billion dollars in estimated insured losses. For Helene, the losses are estimated at $1.3 billion dollars. And for Hurricane Debby, it’s $131 million."

• Health News Florida: Judge orders Florida government to end threats against TV stations over abortion ads. "Using plain speak – 'it’s the First Amendment, stupid' – a federal judge on Thursday sided with supporters of Florida’s abortion-rights proposal and ordered the state’s health department to stop threatening TV stations that run ads promoting the amendment."

• Associated Press: Man who vowed to ride out Hurricane Milton on his boat is arrested in Tampa. "Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Joseph Malinowsky, 54, known as 'Lt. Dan' after his TikTok posts, was arrested Friday for trespassing and failure to appear in court on previous charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and having no valid drivers license."

• News Service of Florida: Florida agriculture is facing an 'unprecedented financial strain' after Milton. "The state agency’s report found major structural impacts to nurseries and cattle ranches, while power outages caused disruptions to cow-milking operations. Cotton, peanut and rice crops suffered 'minor to catastrophic' damages. Vegetables, melons, blueberries, strawberries, and tropical fruits experienced 'significant damages,' according to the report."

• Associated Press: Jury paves the way for Miami's 2 Live Crew to retake control of records that changed hip hop. "For decades the hip hop legends haven’t had legal control over their iconic discography, after giving up their rights to the records in bankruptcy proceedings that followed their legal fights in the 1990s."

• New York Times: Marking the spot where Desi Arnaz of ‘I Love Lucy’ played the conga. "Years before he played the charming and devoted husband Ricky Ricardo on the sitcom 'I Love Lucy' and became a bandleader who belted out 'Babalú' before audiences, Desi Arnaz was a teenage Cuban immigrant who struggled to learn English in Florida."



• National: AI-generated images have become a new form of propaganda this election season

• National: Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest Israel is planning to strike Iran

• Technology: Hackers steal information from 31 million Internet Archive users

• Politics: Trump is promising deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. What is it?

• Business: Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they're rising. Here's why

• Business: Boeing union is set to vote on a new contract deal, possibly ending strike

• Health: Medicaid will cover traditional healing practices for Native Americans in 4 states

• Sports: Why the stakes for who caught Ohtani's 50/50 ball are bigger than ever

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.