The Point, Oct. 11, 2024: Recovery begins after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton's impact

A home in Volusia County with a floodgate at the door to block any flooding that may come from Hurricane Milton. (Jackie Clark)

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida’s insurance market is equipped to handle claims from Hurricane Milton. "Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute understands some people may be fearful to file a claim but says home and flood insurance are there for times like these."

• NPR: There were 38 eyewitness-reported tornadoes in Florida: Why did Milton cause so many? "As Hurricane Milton bore down on Florida, an alarming number of tornado warnings and sightings poured in. Images of multiple large tornadoes—on radar and touching down—left people transfixed, even as the fearsome hurricane approached."

• WUSF-Tampa: Some Tampa Bay counties didn't evacuate jails ahead of Hurricane Milton. "Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek Thursday the Manatee County Jail "remained fully operational" during the storm, and except for a few people, no one was moved to the top floor of the two-story building. The jail was in evacuation Zone A."

• Central Florida Public Media: Four deaths in Volusia County tied to Hurricane Milton. "Statewide, officials have attributed at least 11 deaths to Milton, including five killed in a St. Lucie County tornado and two dead in St. Petersburg. An additional death possibly tied to the storm is under investigation in Orange County."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Hurricane Milton aftermath in Horseshoe Beach. "Patti Novak stands in front of her destroyed home in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the wake of Hurricane Milton's damage and her husband's death eight days after Hurricane Idalia last year, Novak plans to move to Georgia."

• NPR: Florida airports, amusement parks reopen as officials weigh damage from Hurricane Milton. "Millions of homes and businesses remained without power early Friday. However, major Florida theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, said their parks would be open on Friday after assessing the damage from the hurricane."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): We 'survived another one:' Ocala and Marion County clean up after Hurricane Milton. "Thursday morning dawned with 1,488 people and 110 pets in Marion County's storm shelters. There was room for more, and on Wednesday Sheriff Billy Woods had posted a Facebook video welcoming anyone fleeing the storm to take shelter in Marion County. He said the county's population had swelled by 37,000 with all the evacuees in hotels and other lodging arrangements."

• Tallahassee Democrat ($): What a 'Trooper': Dog rescued from Hurricane Milton from side of I-75 now in Tallahassee. "The dog, which appears to be a Bull Terrier, is now in the care of the Leon County Humane Society after being rescued by a state trooper who spotted the abandoned pooch."

Other Florida stories

Jon DeCarmine, director of the GRACE Marketplace homeless resource center in Gainesville, leaves city hall after asking city leaders to allocate federal relief money to homelessness prevention. (Jack Prator/WUFT News)

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRACE Marketplace CEO resigns, new interim appointed. "DeCarmine has served as CEO since 2017 and will step down on Dec. 31, 2024. He will continue to work closely with the organization through February 2025, according to a press release."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A storm is brewing over Florida's accommodation of hurricane-weary voters. "Amid two damaging hurricanes and ongoing recovery looms a major deadline—November 5th. Election Day. That’s when millions of Floridians will cast their votes. But many are facing uncertainty due to storm damage. A clash has been brewing over how best to accommodate displaced voters and those in difficulty due to the storms."

• News Service of Florida: Brevard Moms for Liberty chapter gets win in school board case. "A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said policies targeted at 'abusive,' 'obscene' and 'personally directed' speech violated the First Amendment. The panel overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Locals climb Kilimanjaro. "Their sights were on Kilimanjaro, not just for the challenge, but for a cause. And the hazards of conquering a 20,000-foot mountain would test the courage and fortitude of both women to a degree they hadn’t expected."

• Stet News: Taking on Brian Mast: Why this 25-year-old is running for U.S. Congress. "Democrat Thomas Witkop of Palm Beach Gardens is 25 and taking on seasoned U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, an eight-year incumbent in a predominantly Republican district."

• WLRN-Miami: Meet the man overseeing one of Broward’s largest economic drivers. "Port Everglades is one of Broward County’s largest economic drivers, having an impact of more than $26 billion. Now it has a new director: Joseph Morris took over in July after 25 years in the port industry. Most recently he was the director of the Massachusetts Port Authority."



