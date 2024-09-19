The Point, Sept. 19, 2024: Gainesville man federally sentenced for teen sex crimes

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

The U.S. District Court Federal Building is located at 401 SE First Ave., in Gainesville, Fla. (File Photo/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gainesville man sentenced in case involving teen sex victim. "A software engineer who helped develop early-stage video game technology used in popular games like Fortnite and Gears of War will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for holding a 16-year-old runaway girl as a sex slave in Florida for over six weeks."

• WUFT News: Tree service responds to concerns over Newberry property use. "Bill Gaston of Gaston’s Tree Service purchased about 85 acres just south of West Newberry Road near Jonesville for $1.5 million in 2022. In the past two years, he has used it as a site to grind tree debris into mulch."

• WUFT News: Florida Department of Health issues rabies alert in Marion County after confirmed case in cat. "WUFT's Radaysha Robinson spoke with Marion County Animal Services Deputy Director Stephanie Kash, who emphasized the importance of pet vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry still working on charter application with no contract. "(Education First Newberry) no longer exists, but it was always intended to step back and make way for a new nonprofit to run the charter school. In the meantime, the city of Newberry has stepped in to fill the gap between EFN’s end and the next one’s beginning, extending a $120,000 loan to the yet-to-be-formed charter school nonprofit for legal fees."

• WCJB: Judge ‘quashes’ Levy County sand mine development. "Circuit Court Judge Craig Dethomasis ruled that Levy County Commissioners failed due process and proper surveying when it granted a special use permit to develop a sand mine on 1,100 acres of land in February."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board declines rezoning contractor. "A motion to approve a contract for school rezoning consulting services failed at Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting for lack of a second, as board members took issue with the contractor’s timeline, cost and a lack of details on what the product would be."

• WCJB: Residents share new concerns about new downtown Gainesville parking rates. "Pastor Kevin Thorpe says he used to park on the first floor of the parking garage connected to his condominium because it has an ADA-compliant ramp...The first floor is now pay to park for visitors with a 2-hour maximum stay."

Around the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the aftermath of the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida launches its own investigation into apparent Trump assassination attempt. "Governor Ron DeSantis says he believes the state is in a better position to hold the suspect accountable to the fullest extent of the law. He says that’s because Florida can pursue attempted murder charges while he says the federal government can’t."

• WLRN-Miami: More than 6 years after fatal FIU bridge collapse, new bridge construction to begin next month. "The announcement comes more than six years after the catastrophic collapse of a pedestrian bridge — then under the construction — near the west Miami-Dade campus that killed six people."

• News Service of Florida: New College strategic plan is approved amid concerns. "The Board of Governors approved the strategic plan, which will allow the school to receive $15 million that was included in the state budget. The plan also puts the small liberal-arts college on pace to request more than $200 million over the next five years."

• WLRN-Miami: Despite controversy, Broward Sheriff's Office sees $84 million budget increase. "The agreement came after protracted negotiations between the sheriff and county staff that the assistant county administrator characterized as 'passionate.' Just two weeks ago, they were $70 million apart."

• WLRN-Miami: New artificial reef projects are underway in the Florida Keys. "The two latest projects are focused on creating a network of sites to support fish populations. The second project will be located 5 to 15 miles offshore in the Gulf. The network will be placed in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary."

• Central Florida Public Media: These Central Floridians avoid politics on social media. "As part of Central Florida Public Media’s ongoing efforts to understand how Central Floridians are feeling this election year and what’s driving people to make the decisions they make, we asked a small group of you about how you’re engaging with politics and social media."

• WUSF-Tampa: Kids from the Caymans and St. Petersburg team up to help save the planet. "A school partnership began a year ago after the students discovered a shared passion for protecting sea turtles. The Cayman Islands children visited recently to hear Jane Goodall speak and share ideas."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Tallahassee International Airport gets ready for the electric aircraft of the future. "The first real passenger flight in an electric plane happened only 2 years ago. But Chris Caputo, a pilot with BETA Technologies, a company that's advancing the state-of-the art, said electric-powered aircraft will soon be commonplace."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.