The Point, Sept. 17, 2024: Alachua County schools to adopt new safety software

The stories near you

The district currently uses Raptor for its visitor screening process. (Halima Attah/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Alachua County Public Schools to adopt new emergency notification system. "The district began its search for a new safety software after the state removed Intrado, the district’s former emergency notification system, from its list of approved vendors at the end of June."

• WUFT News: Clear skies draw admirers to UF moon-viewing event. "This is an international annual event where people observe the moon on the same night. Saturday evening, the moon was waxing -- in its Gibbous phase -- where it's almost full but not quite."

• WCJB: Saving Mercy announces closing of motel, upsetting homeless residents. "Saving Mercy is a non-profit serving the Ocala homeless community. Their motel offers people a home at a discounted price. But residents were upset once they announced the closing of the motel."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF continues to monitor bird flu rise, changes in virus. "Anderson and UF Health officials monitor the cases and prepare plans for outbreaks. He said the most recent development happened this month with a confirmed human case of bird flu in Missouri."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Longtime Gainesville Fire Rescue member Hillhouse to serve as interim chief. "Gainesville Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph "Shawn" Hillhouse will serve as the department's interim fire chief following the announcement earlier this month that Chief Joe Dixon would be stepping down."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Supervisor of Elections to mark National Voter Registration Day. "The deadline to register to vote in time for the 2024 General Election is Oct. 7. The election itself will be held on Nov. 5. All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote for candidates running in their electoral districts, and on state constitutional amendments."

Around the state

Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis says there's no need to issue a statewide school security mandate: 'It's an interruption'. "Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday that he does not see a need to issue a statewide mandate requiring that all schools adhere to a specific safety protocol."

• PolitiFact FL: Does Florida's abortion law have no ‘real’ rape, health exceptions, as an ad claims? "Florida’s abortion ban, in place since May 1, is considered one of the country’s strictest. But it does include exceptions for the pregnant woman’s health, and for cases of rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy."

• USA Today ($): Florida pediatricians concerned and 'exhausted' as kids' vaccination rate drops. "The vaccination rate of Florida kindergarteners has fallen to 90.6%, the lowest in over a decade, and concerned pediatricians say they are exhausted trying to combat anti-vax information – including from the state government."

• NPR: What we know about the suspect in the Trump apparent assassination attempt. "The man arrested in connection with what the FBI is calling an apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has a lengthy criminal record and recent fixation on global politics, particularly Russia's war in Ukraine."

• WUSF-Tampa: For people with opioid addiction, Medicaid overhaul comes with risks. "More than 1 million Americans use Medicaid to get addiction treatments like methadone. But as states update their systems, some patients have lost coverage. Even a short gap can be life-threatening."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis wants more families to take advantage of Florida’s Prepaid College Plan. "Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr., said the program lets parents lock in the current tuition rate and then make monthly payments toward their child’s future education."

• WLRN-Miami: 'We have a serious problem': Are mahi fleeing Florida to beat the heat? "Already, anglers are seeing changes. During last summer’s heat wave, Grossell found mahi hiding far below the surface in cooler waters. During their August outing, the Gulf Stream hovered just above a steamy 88 degrees."

From NPR News

• Sports: Gymnast Jordan Chiles appeals to Swiss supreme court for her Olympic bronze medal

• Business: The Boeing Strike: 4 moments the company fractured its bond with workers

• Climate: State bans on commercial food waste have been largely ineffective, study finds

• National: Inside the U.S. city churning out Ukrainian weapons

• Animals: Officials in New York say they have a solution to the city's rat problem

• Culture: So many music festivals have been canceled this year. What's going on?

• Science: Celebrating science that's off the beaten track

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.