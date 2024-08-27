The Point, Aug. 27, 2024: Man charged with vandalism of Gainesville City Hall

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Mayor Harvey Ward's window at Gainesville City Hall was broken on March 26, 2024. (Kaylie Pichardo/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Man charged with vandalizing Gainesville City Hall, threatening Mayor. "According to the arrest report, on the night of March 26, multiple objects were used to break the window of Mayor Ward’s office at Gainesville’s City Hall, and a note was found with demands to shut down the department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)."

• WUFT News: Interim Pres stresses UF policies after Israel-Gaza protest arrests. "The University of Florida is standing by its protest policies after making headlines in April for its crackdown on student-led protests against Israel’s military involvement in Gaza."

• WUFT News: Melrose post office dedicated to worker who died in dog attack. "Despite the sweltering heat, a crowd of almost a hundred gathered at the Melrose post office to celebrate the life and legacy of Pamela Jane Rock. Many of her 13 older siblings, who refer to each other by name and number, spoke at the ceremony to share stories of her life of service."

• WUFT News: One dead in Levy County high-speed pursuit. "According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, no officers were injured. Also, about a 7-mile stretch of US 19 south of Chiefland to Otter Creek was closed going both ways."

• WCJB: Horseshoe Beach leaders, residents hold ceremony for first anniversary of Hurricane Idalia. "Hurricane Debby made landfall earlier this month, adding to the town’s challenges. Despite these hardships, residents are staying 'Horseshoe strong.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: Santa Fe College to conduct free heart health screenings. "Santa Fe College’s Cardiovascular Sonography Program will be hosting free heart and carotid arteries ultrasound tests for the fall 2024 term."

• Gainesville Sun ($): UF space biologist to conduct experiment Thursday on Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. "Rob Ferl, the University of Florida Astraeus Space Institute director, will fly in the Blue Origin craft at 9 a.m. Thursday and perform the experiment himself. The experiment builds on prior research that showed a type of plant — Arabidopsis thaliana — can detect that it is in space and then change how its genes are expressed."

Around the state

Chris Urso/AP / Tampa Bay Times Michelle Birnbaum, 59, left, and Kathie Nutter, 67, right, both of Dunedin, hold signs and wave to drivers at the entrance to Honeymoon Island State Park during a rally Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 in Dunedin, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

• Associated Press: DeSantis' plan to develop state parks faces setback as golf course backer pulls out. "Facing widespread opposition across the political spectrum, Gov. Ron DeSantis ' plan to develop state parks with business ventures — such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels — has hit a snag after a key supporter pulled the plug."

• News Service of Florida: Appeals court blocks a new Title IX federal rule in Florida, other states while a lawsuit plays out. "A divided appeals court has blocked a new federal rule about sex-based discrimination in education programs while a legal battle continues to play out, giving a win to Florida and three other states."

• Politico: Group of Florida doctors says leading Medicaid operator slow to pay. "A group of physicians affiliated with Privia Medical Group, a Virginia-based network of health care providers that has a branch in Florida serving doctors’ offices statewide, says it is owed $781,000 from Sunshine State Health Plan, a Medicaid managed care plan that oversees the most patients in the state."

• News Service of Florida: Florida faculty union pushes back at a directive on textbook reviews. "Saying it opposes 'any form of academic censorship,' the United Faculty of Florida on Monday objected to a directive issued this month by university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues about reviewing textbooks and other materials for 'antisemitic material' or 'anti-Israeli' bias."

• Associated Press: Authorities arrest ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Black airman Roger Fortson at his home. "Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the May 3 shooting death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille announced Friday. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison."

• WLRN-Miami: As demand doubles, food supplies diminish in Florida Keys food pantries. "As affordability issues in South Florida continue to strain families, local pantries are reporting an increase in reliance on their services. Meanwhile, food supplies have continued to diminish since the COVID-19 pandemic."

• Associated Press: Florida man set to be executed this week appeals to the Supreme Court for a stay. "A Florida man scheduled to be put to death on Thursday is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution so his challenge to Florida’s lethal injection procedures can be heard."

From NPR News

• National: A high school quarterback dies after brain injury, Alabama’s 2nd death in 2 weeks

• Law: Special counsel Jack Smith appeals ruling tossing Trump's classified documents case

• Health: Insurers can restrict mental health care. What laws protect patients in your state?

• National: The U.S. national park system gets a $100 million grant, the largest in its history

• Business: Australia is the latest country to give workers the 'right to disconnect' after hours

• World: A 102-year-old woman becomes the United Kingdom’s oldest skydiver

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.