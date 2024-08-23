The Point, Aug. 23, 2024: Florida DEP clarifies state park golf course plan

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Kayakers paddle down the Kitching Creek at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. (Courtesy of Florida State Parks)

• News Service of Florida: Officials offer more details on plan to build golf courses, pickleball courts in state parks. "As conservation groups object to the possibility of adding lodging, pickleball and golf at state parks, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection late Wednesday released information targeting what it said was 'confusion' about the plan."

• The Democratic National Convention wrapped up yesterday. Among the takeaways, district-level delegates said Florida leaders’ confidence of Harris winning the state was especially notable, but argue the party needs to sustain momentum after the convention. Find photos of day four here.

• Florida Storms: What is a tsunami? Can they happen along the East & Gulf Coasts? "Did you know that tsunamis are not just a West Coast or Asia event? Tsunamis can happen pretty much anywhere where the ocean’s floor moves."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School Board approves turnaround plan for Rawlings. "Rawlings Elementary School, which is one of five schools in the state approved to act as a pilot for year-round school, earned a D grade in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, which places it in a 'Tier 2' status."

• WCJB: Alachua County Commissioners nearing budget finalization for 2025 after review. "Last year’s adopted budget was $757 million and this year is now about $850 million but is subject to change. This is almost double the $486 million budget from 2021."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Generators are among the items that can be purchased during Florida's tax-free holiday. (Daylina Miller/WUSF)

• WUSF-Tampa: A second hurricane tax-free holiday is set to start in Florida. "The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 ahead of what Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said is the 'historical peak of hurricane activity.'"

• News Service of Florida: Proposal could add 'clarity' in felon voting, but not in time for November election. "A proposed rule, released Thursday by the state Division of Elections, includes a one-page form for felons requesting what are known as 'advisory opinions' from state lawyers to clarify if they are eligible to vote."

• WLRN-Miami: Most Florida voters sit out the August primary. "One may think the buzz around the 2024 presidential election would have spurred on large numbers of registered voters to cast their ballots. But none of that was on the August primary ballot for Florida voters."

• WUSF-Tampa: Undocumented immigrants contributed $1.8 billion in taxes to Florida's economy. "ITEP's report also found that if undocumented immigrants were granted legal work authorization, their wages would rise and tax compliance would increase as well, thereby raising their tax contributions by $40.2 billion nationwide."

• USA Today ($): Amtrak train passing through Florida collides with semi. Here's what we know. "Two people aboard the passenger train suffered minor injuries and there were no fatalities reported as of Thursday afternoon."

• Central Florida Public Media: Port Canaveral halts cruise expansion amidst concerns for space industry. "Port Canaveral’s planned seventh cruise terminal is dead in the water after commissioners voted to pullback the project based on concerns from state departments."

• WLRN-Miami: Miami-Dade's first urban forestry plan puts trees at the center of battle against heat. "In many ways, the main pillar of the effort to combat extreme heat is an ambitious goal of covering 30% of the surface area of the county with tree canopy, since that canopy significantly reduces surface temperatures."

• Associated Press: Europe offers clues for solving America's maternal mortality crisis. "The U.S. has one of the highest rates of any wealthy nation — hovering around 20 per 100,000 live births overall and 50 for Black moms, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. health officials. Several European countries have rates in the single digits."

From NPR News

• National: As cars and trucks get bigger and taller, lawmakers look to protect pedestrians

• Health: A needle-less alternative to EpiPen has FDA approval. Will doctors prescribe it?

• Elections: Supreme Court grants GOP bid to require citizenship proof for some Arizona voters

• Elections: Trump again distances himself from Project 2025

• Technology: Court to decide who can see secret evidence U.S. has filed against TikTok

• Elections: Harris says Israel 'has right to defend itself,' Palestinians need 'dignity, security'

• Culture: Lionsgate apologizes to Coppola for now-pulled 'Megalopolis’ trailer

• Books: The Poison Book Project is looking for Victorian-era books made with toxic dyes

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.