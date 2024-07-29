The Point, July 29, 2024: Transportation companies try to fill gaps in north central Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Henry Ellis drives his shuttle bus during a recent trip to UF Health Shands Hospital. "It chose me, and I just accepted it," he says of the business. (Timothy Wang/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: North central Florida transportation company owners try to fill gaps in getting around. "When his wife came down with kidney failure, the 58-year-old Gainesville resident had to find treatment for transportation three times a week. They found the transportation was either the wrong kind or was late. 'It chose me, and I just accepted it. I call it a love story because if I hadn't loved her so much, I probably wouldn't have [done it],' he said."

• WCJB: Canada man convicted of March Dunnellon Middle School shooting threat. "Ontario Court records show 21-year-old William Tuckett pled guilty to two counts of conveying false information with the intention to injure or harm a person. According to Canadian criminal codes, Tuckett faces up to four years in prison."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Record 40 Gators to compete in Paris Olympics. "That places the University of Florida fourth nationally among collegiate representation behind Stanford (51), University of Southern California (44), and Michigan (42)."

• Ocala Gazette: Heritage Trail to open in August. "The project was first conceptualized in 2018. Construction spanned from March 2020 until July 2024 to complete site work and the installation of amenities, infrastructures and artwork, said city of Ocala spokesperson Gregory Davis."

• WCJB: Gainesville woman celebrated 104th birthday. "Doretha Spence Bryant will reach the impressive age of 104 years on Wednesday. She had an early birthday celebration arranged with her family on Sunday."

Daniel A. Varela/AP / Miami Herald FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before publicly signing HB7, "individual freedom," also dubbed the "stop woke" bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP, File)

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge permanently overturns part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act'. "A federal judge Friday permanently blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training — part of a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the 'Stop WOKE Act.'"

• NPR: A court decision worries developers eyeing Florida's aging condos. "Three years after a residential building collapsed in Florida, killing 98 people, new regulations have led to a steep increase in the cost of condo living. With the rising costs, residents in many aging buildings are selling out to developers who are racing to replace them with new luxurious high-rises."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Partisan school board races may soon be the law in Florida. "Florida School Board seats are nonpartisan positions—at least for now. A proposed state constitutional amendment coming up on the ballot in November would require future candidates to declare a party."

• News Service of Florida: Trulieve adds $5M to campaign for legalized recreational marijuana in Florida. "In all, Trulieve had contributed about $60.39 million to the committee as of July 19, according to a state Division of Elections database."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Miami imam's sermon sparks debate over school vouchers and the First Amendment. "A Jewish lawmaker is calling for Governor Ron DeSantis’ Administration to take action against a Muslim school that receives taxpayer-funded vouchers. Republican Representative Randy Fine is incensed by the school leader’s inflammatory remarks against Jewish people -- and by the state’s apparent lack of action since those remarks came to light."

• Associated Press: Noncitizens are less likely to participate in a census with citizenship question, study says. "Adding a citizenship question to the census reduces the participation of people who aren't U.S. citizens, particularly those from Latin American countries, according to a new research paper that comes as Republicans in Congress are pushing to add such a question to the census form."

• Associated Press: Health officials recall some Boar's Head deli meats amid listeria probe. "Boar's Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. The company is also recalling additional deli meats that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst."

• News4Jax: ‘I’m proud’: Some Jacksonville residents excited as city seeks members to join new LGBTQ+ advisory board. "With Jacksonville creating this advisory board, it puts it on the same level as cities like Atlanta, Houston and Miami. This announcement also came a month after the city officially recognized June as Pride Month, for the first time."

• Associated Press: Do you really have to wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming? "Did your parents warn you against jumping in the pool right after eating? They were misguided. In most cases, there’s no need to wait at least 30 minutes after eating to go for a swim, doctors say."



• National: Nearly 2 weeks after attempted assassination, FBI confirms Trump was hit by a bullet

• National: Sig Sauer guns hanging on soldiers’ hips may be firing without trigger pull

• Elections: Harris raises $200 million in her first week

• Sports: Simone Biles hurts her leg in Olympic gymnastics qualifying but finishes 1st anyway

• World: A rocket hit Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, after Israel struck a Gaza school

• Politics: Trump tells Christian voters they 'won't have to vote anymore' if he's elected

• Sports: FIFA suspends Canada's women's soccer coach for one year after Olympic spying scandal

• National: As the Great Salt Lake dries up, it's also emitting millions of tons of CO2

