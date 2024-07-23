The Point, July 23, 2024: Sewage spills across state lines reactivate river task forces

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Our Santa Fe River President Joanne Tremblay collects a sample from the Santa Fe River for a panel of water quality tests. (Rylan DiGiacomo-Rapp/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: North Central Florida river task force reactivated following raw sewage spills across Georgia state lines. "Heavy rain in the days leading to April 12 unleashed 6.7 million gallons of liquid from the basin — including about 1.3 million gallons of raw sewage — sending an onslaught of E. coli across state lines and through Florida’s network of interconnected waterways."

• WUFT News: Alachua County realtor Terry Martin-Back completes treatment court program, charges dropped. "This marks the conclusion of a legal issue that began when Martin-Back faced accusations of making threats against members of the Gainesville City Commission including former mayor Lauren Poe in September 2022."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville commission amends, passes inclusionary zoning policy. "The city aims to mix affordable housing within the market rate developments being built. Other cities and counties in Florida have also adopted inclusionary zoning policies, but this avenue for affordable housing remains untested in the courts."

• The Alligator: UF Board of Trustees set to meet Tuesday after Sasse resignation. "No details were included in the meeting’s agenda, but the board is expected to name an interim president before Sasse steps down July 31."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville police seek help with shooting investigation at Dee’s Liquor. "GPD believes the suspects were in a black Cadillac SRX and shot multiple times into a crowd of people outside Dee’s Liquor."

• WCJB: Wyomina Park Elementary School students start year-round school year. "Some students in Marion County are returning to school today, a bit earlier than usual. This comes after Wyomina Park Elementary School was selected for a year-round school pilot program. This was due to low student performance."

Annie, the "hero cat," alerted the Lyons of the fire. (Courtesy of the Lyons family)

• WUFT News: Tabby cat alerts owners of garage fire, only one suffered minor injuries. "'She was still sleeping right where I had been [in the living room.] I had not been there five minutes and all of a sudden she woke up, jumped off the couch, ran across the room and started crying this horrible cry,' Lyons said."

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida has months to spend $18.9 million to help homeless students. "Three years ago, the federal government set aside $800 million for states to help homeless students. The deadline to use the money from the American Rescue Plan is Sept. 30."

• News Service of Florida: Appeals court dismisses an abortion amendment ‘financial impact statement’ case. "An appeals court Monday declined to take up a fight stemming from a 'financial impact statement' that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights, saying the case is moot because the statement was revised last week."

• WLRN-Miami: Have shark attacks increased in Florida? Expert says no. "While the many reports on these 'attacks' might suggest that they are on the rise, experts say that the numbers are in line with the annual average of incidents."

• News Service of Florida: Medicaid managed-care contracts spark a lawsuit in Florida. "A losing bidder has filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent Florida health officials from moving forward with new Medicaid managed-care contracts while legal protests continue."

• USA Today ($): Largemouth bass in most of state now called 'Florida bass,' a 'distinct' species. "The largemouth bass in most of Florida, the state's most popular freshwater game fish, has officially been declared a separate species from other largemouth bass, according to a release last week from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission."

• Associated Press: Hialeah's 'Wolf of Airbnb' sentenced to over 4 years in prison for defrauding landlords. "Prosecutors said Bicher operated at least 18 Manhattan apartments as 'mini-hotels' while using the pandemic as an excuse not to pay landlords more than $1 million in rent from 2019 to April 2022. They said he also got government-guaranteed loans through a program meant to provide relief to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic."

• WUSF-Tampa: New law requires state health plans in Florida to cover biomarker testing. "In the case of cancer, each person’s cancer has a unique set of these biomarkers, also known as tumor markers. Testing can help patients and doctors identify the best treatment plan for their specific cancer and rule out what may not work."

Former Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners prepare to judge the 2024 contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/David Fischer)

• Associated Press: Ernest Hemingway fans celebrate the author's 125th birthday in his beloved Key West. "Ernest Hemingway spent the 1930s in Key West, Florida, and more than six decades after his death, fans, scholars and relatives continue to congregate on the island city to celebrate the author's award-winning novels and adventure-filled life."



From NPR News

• Business: Delta cancels hundreds of flights as it struggles to recover after Crowdstrike failures

• Politics: Secret Service chief to Congress: 'We failed'

• National: Bodycam video released of deputy fatally shooting a woman who called 911 for help

• Sports: LeBron James to be the U.S. male flag bearer at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

• Politics: Donald Trump has donated to Kamala Harris twice, but she didn't keep the money

• National: A Navy pilot becomes the first woman aviator to kill an air-to-air contact in combat

• Sports: Slovenia's Tadej Pogačar outraced his top rivals to win the Tour de France

• Space: Astronomers are scrambling to save the world's most powerful X-ray space telescope

