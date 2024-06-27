The Point, June 27, 2024: Judge rules Ocala prayer vigil unconstitutional

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• News Service of Florida: Ocala prayer vigil ruled unconstitutional. "Nearly a decade after the event was held amid a crime spree, a federal judge Wednesday ruled that the city of Ocala violated the U.S. Constitution in organizing and carrying out a prayer vigil."

• Ocala Gazette: MCPS bus collides with house after being run off the road. "According to an MCPS spokesperson, there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision."

• WCJB: ‘She had a good heart’: Pretrial hearing in the murder case of Demiah Appling rescheduled again. "For over a year, Debra Appling has attended at least nine pretrial hearings, seeking justice for her granddaughter."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU Authority votes to keep rates flat, make Bielarski permanent GM. "Lawson suggested the meeting’s first motion and proposed to make Bielarski the permanent general manager/CEO of the utility instead of retaining an interim in the title."

• Ocala Gazette: School board divided on how to respond to bidding investigation findings. "After two independent law firms issued reports substantiating malfeasance by School Board Member Sarah James and local construction firm Ausley Construction related to a bid to build a new high school, the school board remains divided on whether to refer the matter to the governor."

• The Alligator: Alachua County’s initiative to help English-limited residents passed its second phase. "The policy’s next steps begin with translating vital notices and legal documents, and displaying translations on the county website, she said."

• WCJB: Funeral director in Alachua facing backlash after residents find he isn’t a licensed funeral director. "Bernard Phillip, with the Phillip & Sons Funeral Directors, is under investigation by the state department of funeral services."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Dunnellon city officials need help in solving a crime committed against them. "Dunnellon city officials need assistance in finding out who illegally entered a city compound and stole equipment."

Around the state

• Associated Press: Ban on intentional balloon releases will take effect in Florida. "Balloon releases are a popular way to celebrate weddings, graduations and other events. But once they deflate and fall, they become hazards for marine life, often killing turtles and birds who eat them."

• Central Florida Public Media: Second Harvest sounds the alarm on surging summer hunger in Central Florida. "Searches on Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s food locator tool, that helps families find free meals, are up by 43% this June compared with last. In May, searches jumped by over 100%."

• News Service of Florida: July is sales tax 'Freedom Month' in Florida. "The tax 'holiday' will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on a wide range of recreational items and activities throughout July. It was part of a tax package (HB 7073) that the Legislature passed in March and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May."

• Associated Press: Death penalty recommended for man convicted in 2019 Sebring bank murders. "The Highlands County jury voted 9-3 to recommend the death penalty for Zephen Xaver in the execution-style deaths of five women at a SunTrust. The final decision rests with Circuit Judge Angela Cowden."

• WUSF-Tampa: Tampa will host Red Bull Flugtag for the first time in 13 years. "Red Bull Flugtag is a challenge for participants to try and design, build, and fly a human-made and human-powered flying machine. Participants will then launch their flight machine and themselves off of a flight deck to see how far they can fly."

• WLRN-Miami: New video game channels the chaos and creativity of the 'Florida Man'. "In Floridale Man: The Joy of Chaos, players take on the role of the titular character, who travels around a parody version of South Florida by any means available, including makeshift vehicles."

From NPR News

• Law: SCOTUS appears to post opinion allowing Idaho to offer emergency medical abortions

• World: Kenya's president has withdrawn the controversial tax bill after deadly protests

• Law: Supreme Court allows White House to request removal of misinformation on social media

• World: Israel's many conflicts could soon crack its Iron Dome

• Education: Congress poured billions of dollars into schools. Did it help students learn?

• National: A decline in beer sales has led to an excess supply of hops in the U.S.

• Health: Beethoven was a classical and romantic composer, but his body was full of heavy metal

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.