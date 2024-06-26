The Point, June 26, 2024: Alachua County homeowner wants his flooded property condemned

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Alachua County homeowner continues effort to have his property condemned. "Mark Dake is among seven homeowners who have applied for grants to have local government acquire their property, tear down any structures and build a retention pond."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Group gathers to pray for 91-year-old victim of sexual assault. "Around a dozen citizens, neighbors and churchgoers gathered Monday evening in the pews of Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Reddick’s sanctuary to pray for a 91-year-old Reddick woman who was beaten and sexually battered in her home this month."

• WCJB: Marion County Animal Services immediately suspends cat intake and adoptions due to virus infections. "According to a press release, Panleuk is extremely contagious and common in animal shelters during kitten season, which runs from March through October."

• Ocala Gazette: Second review upholds school district’s procurement policies in high school construction bid. "After the selection process by which a construction company was chosen to build a high school in southwest Marion County, a separate investigation into the district’s overall procurement policies has found no fault in the district’s selection criteria while recommending several policy adjustments."

• WCJB: Newberry education activist denied bond in pretrial hearing. "Searby’s initial request for bond was denied at his first appearance on Friday, but the judge allowed the issue to be brought up again on Tuesday."

• Florida Storms: National Weather Service Director applauds successful launch of GOES-U. "Surrounded by towering anvil clouds and percolating summer storms off in the distance, the GOES-U satellite, the fourth and final member of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-R series, successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center late on Tuesday afternoon."

• Ocala Gazette: New lights coming to brighten up Marion County high school football stadiums. "The undertaking will cost over $2.2 million to install the new LED lights across the eight football stadiums. The Marion County School Board approved the project on June 25."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida's economy would continue to grow if it cut out carbon emissions by 2050, study says. "Florida could achieve net zero by 2050 while growing the economy, creating jobs, and reducing the costs of energy and transportation for consumers, according to the report."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A 23-year-old man is sentenced to life for a deadly mass shooting on Florida A&M's campus. "The shooting happened in November 2022. Five people were injured, and one person died—20-year-old Travis Huntley."

• Jacksonville Today: Catastrophic flooding forecast on First Coast in coming years. "Hospitals, fire stations, schools and both Jacksonville military installations will flood annually in coming decades as a result of rising sea levels, according to a report released Tuesday."

• WLRN-Miami: 'Unbelievable': Fans celebrate Florida Panthers' first Stanley Cup win after Game 7 nail-biter. "The stakes were simple. Victory and celebrate the team’s first ever Stanley Cup victory — or defeat and become the first team since 1942 to lose the finals after winning the first three games of the series."

• News Service of Florida: Florida wetlands permitting fight will continue for months. "While Florida has sought to speed up the case, an appeals-court battle about permitting authority for projects that affect wetlands likely will not be resolved until late this year at the soonest."

• Central Florida Public Media: Months after pro-Palestinian protests, UCF bans camping on campus. "Students and members of the public attended the meeting, to speak out against these changes. No one in attendance spoke in favor of the ban."

• WUSF-Tampa: FDOT crosswalk lights are being blamed for a loggerhead death near Bradenton Beach. "FDOT has since turned off the lights and Mazarella said she is working with them to create a more 'turtle-friendly' solution."

• WLRN-Miami: South Florida arts community reeling from DeSantis veto of millions of dollars in state funding. "Gov. Ron DeSantis last week vetoed cultural and museum grants secured from state legislators, forcing established organizations scrambling to prevent staff layoffs, cuts to programming or ceasing operations altogether, non-profit leaders told WLRN."



From NPR News

• Health: The surgeon general declared gun violence a public health crisis. What does that do?

• National: Alex Jones trustee files emergency request as Sandy Hook families battle over assets

• Politics: Donald Trump's gag order partially lifted in New York hush money trial

• World: High risk of famine across Gaza as hunger spreads, experts say

• Politics: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is free, ending years-long legal saga

• World: Kenya's police shoot at protesters as they storm parliament against new taxes

• National: Pedestrian deaths have fallen for the first time since the pandemic

• National: Another monolith appeared near Las Vegas. Who's behind these mysterious objects?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.