The Point, June 24, 2024: No shooter or hostage situation found in Oaks Mall

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Oaks Mall evacuated; police find no hostage situation or active shooter after multihour search. "As of 10 p.m., Hatzel said there was no evidence of a hostage situation or an active shooter, and officers found no one injured or dead in the mall."

• The Alligator: UFPD seeks trespass order for undercover activist who targeted UF Muslim professors. "The UF Police Department is still working to trespass an undercover Messianic Jewish activist who sought to bait Muslim UF professors into admitting bias against Israel and conservatives, despite a previous case report declaring the man was 'not considered a threat' and wouldn’t be trespassed."

• WCJB: The former firefighter suing Marion County, announces next court date. "Shinn is suing Marion County because he says they refused to give him benefits after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma."

• WUFT News: Rising temperatures pose greater risk for outdoor workers, vulnerable populations. "This summer has been particularly warm already. In May 2023, Gainesville’s temperature averaged 74 degrees Fahrenheit. Last month, it averaged 77 degrees Fahrenheit."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Former Gainesville mayoral candidate reported missing. "People have posted on Reddit and Facebook’s Gainesville Word of Mouth page requesting help locating the 39 year old, who was reportedly last seen at the now-closed The Space Bar located at 402 NW 10th Ave. near the Cypress & Grove Brewing Company in Gainesville."

• Florida Storms: Lightning safety awareness week starts June 23. "Between 2013 and 2022, there were 51 people killed by lightning in Florida. That's more than double the nation's 2nd deadliest state for lightning, Texas, where 19 people lost their lives in that stretch of time."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Education Foundation of Alachua County receives $60K grant from HCA. "The HCA Healthcare Foundation gave the Education Foundation of Alachua County $60,000 to train high school students in fire and medical professions as part of a new Career Pathways to a Healthier Florida program."

• WCJB: The Hoggetown Medieval Faire will return to Depot Park next year. "Many visitors had complained about overcrowding and parking problems during this year’s Faire at Depot Park."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• NPR: Extreme heat contributed to his brother’s death. He worries he could be next. "Summer is the most dangerous time for roofers, Yonatan says. During the summer, temperatures in South Florida routinely get extremely high. Human-caused climate change is causing more intense heat waves that last longer, and people who work outside are some of the most at-risk for deadly heat illness."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial bill changing ethics boards. "The law, which made its way through the legislature as SB 7041, adds time limits to the length of ethics investigations, requires sworn affidavits to launch complaints, and bans second-hand knowledge from being used in investigations. It also allows those running for public office to seek civil damages when someone files a fraudulent complaint."

• Associated Press: Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders. "A whistleblower's lawsuit says the DeSantis administration retaliated against him after he raised concerns that relocating immigrants from Texas to another state could be illegal."

• WLRN-Miami: 'Very difficult': Florida opts out of federal grocery subsidy for 2 million low-income children. "State officials decided not to participate in SUN Bucks, which would have given qualifying families $120 per child for grocery expenses. It was one of 13 states to opt out of the program, all of them led by Republican governors."

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis signs controversial bill allowing people to shoot bears to defend themselves or their property. "The bill about bears (HB 87) provides a sort of stand-your-ground defense for people who shoot bears to defend themselves or property. But with bear hunting long a controversial issue in Florida, opponents of the bill said it would lead to increased deaths of the once-threatened animals."

• NPR: A Florida family is suing NASA after a piece of space debris crashed through their home. "The March incident was a startling rare instance of man-made material from orbit making its way back to our planet’s surface intact and landing in a populated area, and it raised questions about who is responsible when space debris causes damage on Earth."

• Central Florida Public Media: Advocates say so far, Florida’s new plans to heal polluted springs still fall short. "As the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) works on required revisions to its Basin Management Action Plans, or BMAPs, some environmental advocates worry the pending changes still won't do enough to restore polluted Florida waters to good health."

• WUSF-Tampa: A locally acquired case of dengue fever is reported in Hillsborough County. "Symptoms of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne illness, include a high fever, severe headache, eye pain and muscle and joint pain. lt is rarely fatal."



From NPR News

• Media: After uproar over ethics, new 'Washington Post' editor won't take the job

• National: Encounters at the U.S. border drop 9% in May, before asylum restrictions kicked in

• Law: Supreme Court upholds federal ban on guns for domestic abusers

• World: Israel's military is investigating an incident in which a Palestinian was strapped to a vehicle

• Elections: Biden and Trump will debate on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

• National: A journalist shot by police while covering the 2020 protests is dying of her injuries

• Health: Coronavirus FAQ: Is the 6-foot rule debunked? Or does distance still protect you?

• History: A Roman beach destroyed by Mount Vesuvius is open to the public for the first time

• Culture: We designed a 'Morning Edition' fragrance – and learned why perfume sales are up

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.