The Point, June 20, 2024: Gator baseball falls short

The stories near you

• Florida Storms: Alberto brings flood risk to Texas, Florida monitors a disturbance. "For some days now models have been hinting at the possible development of a tropical disturbance traveling a few hundred miles north of the central Caribbean, but over the Atlantic, just east of the Bahamas."

• WRUF: College World Series: Florida’s Season Comes To An End In Semifinals. "As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Over the last month, the Florida Gators baseball team has put together one of the most action-packed and thrilling underdog runs in college baseball history."

• WCJB: Marion County deputy arrests bystander for filming investigation, lawsuit alleges. "A resident of Dunnellon filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, claiming they improperly arrested him for videotaping a deputy."

• Ocala Gazette: Litter task force busts trash dumpers in Ocala National Forest. "The Marion County Litter Task Force has aided in an investigation that led to the recent arrest of two people accused of dumping nearly 3,000 pounds of garbage in the Ocala National Forest."

• WCJB: FDLE arrests 2 former correctional officers on child porn charges. "FDLE agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography images were being shared. Two account holders were identified in Suwanee and Bradford counties."

• Ocala Gazette: Collection to begin for school impact fees. "Under the interlocal agreement, the county is responsible for collecting impact fees for homes built in unincorporated Marion County, Belleview, Dunnellon, Reddick and McIntosh. The city of Ocala is responsible for collecting impact fees for homes built within city limits."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville celebrates Juneteenth at Bo Diddley Plaza. "The event drew more than 100 attendees, including adults and children who sang along to music, listened to speeches and took home free T-shirts."

• Ocala Gazette: Greyhound service temporarily suspended in Ocala. "Greyhound Bus Lines is not currently serving Ocala as a destination and the next closest locations are in Hawthorne and Gainesville, both more than 25 miles away."

Around the state

• WLRN-Miami: After DeSantis blocked local heat standards, federal officials tout national efforts in Florida. "On Monday, U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su visited Pembroke Pines to talk about an upcoming proposal by the Department of Labor which would create a national heat standard."

• PolitiFact FL: Where Trump and Biden stand on key LGBTQ+ issues. "President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both support same-sex marriage, but have diverging views when it comes to LGBTQ+ people serving in the military and youth access to gender-affirming care. Ahead of the first presidential debate, PolitiFact FL looks into their stances."

• Associated Press: Ethics probe into Matt Gaetz now reviewing allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. "The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, whether he accepted improper gifts and whether he sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. Four other allegations are no longer being investigated."

• News Service of Florida: Rate hikes for Citizens Property Insurance customers could be coming in 2025. "Across all personal lines of insurance — a category that includes policies for homeowners, condominium-unit owners, renters and mobile homes — the average increase would be 14 percent."

• Jacksonville Today: Wildfire dangers rising in parched Northeast Florida. "Northeast Florida is experiencing some of the driest conditions in the state, and the threat of wildfires could become serious if rain doesn’t arrive soon, state officials warn."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Mosquito experts advise caution, prevention during hurricane season. "The mosquito kills 700 thousand people annually each year by spreading diseases like Malaria, Dengue Fever, and more. The Florida Department of Health issued 9 mosquito-borne illness advisories last year. Historically, most of those advisories come during hurricane season."

• Associated Press: Broward mom of transgender athlete says state investigation destroyed daughter's life. "Norton told the school board Tuesday that her daughter had been elected freshman and sophomore class president, was selected the student body's director of philanthropy and was a homecoming princess. That all ended when the investigation began and the girl left Monarch."

• Miami Herald: Do electric vehicles fare better than gas guzzlers when the water starts rising? "Among the hundreds of cars left stranded and stalled in the floodwaters that blanketed South Florida this week were plenty of electric vehicles. So just how safe is it to drive them through the water?"



From NPR News

• Elections: A data tool being used to challenge voter registrations is raising many concerns

• Law: Louisiana becomes first state to require Ten Commandments displayed in classrooms

• Business: A supermarket trip may soon look different, thanks to electronic shelf labels

• Sports: Willie Mays - the 'Say Hey Kid' considered baseball's best all-around player - dies at 93

• National: U.S. home prices have far outpaced paychecks. See what it looks like where you live

• Weather: Heat wave safety tips from the world's first chief heat officer

• National: Cyberattack led to harrowing lapses at Ascension hospitals, clinicians say

• Business: Amazon's struggling union joins forces with the Teamsters

• Culture: Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.