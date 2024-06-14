The Point, June 14, 2024: Bear sighted on UF campus

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Black bear seen on UF campus; wildlife officials seek to trap and relocate it. "A black bear was spotted on the University of Florida’s campus Thursday morning, just west of UF's band practice field near Mowry Road."

• WCJB: Day Two of the Ocala Breeder’s Sale June Opener. "The racehorse who is the full sister to this year’s Preakness winner Rombauer, received the top bid today during the second day of the Ocala Breeder’s Sale June Opener."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF considers P.K. Yonge’s purpose, application process. "Penny Schwinn, UF’s Vice President for PK-12 and Pre-Bachelors Programs, told the board she has taken community feedback into account in a new plan to improve P.K. Yonge’s state high school ranking. The plan involves the possibility of replacing the school’s current lottery admissions with selective admissions."

• Ocala Gazette: School board debates next steps after internal investigation into high school construction bid. "After allegations of tampering with the procurement process made against School Board Member Sarah James and members of Ausley Construction were confirmed to be true, the school board asked a consultant to recommend options for proceeding with awarding the bid for the high school."

• WCJB: Greater Gainesville Chamber Offers Trip to Italy. "If you’ve been dreaming of taking a trip to Italy, now is your chance! From November 1st through the 9th, the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is headed to Italy and you have the chance to join them."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville Area Rowing builds foundation for fall season. "Last year, Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) celebrated its 25th anniversary. GAR is a local non-profit dedicated to promoting the sport of rowing in the Gainesville/Alachua County area."

Around the state

• Central Florida Public Media: Governor DeSantis vetoes funding for free pads and tampons in schools. "The governor vetoed $6.4 million dollars in funding for the The Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant Program that would have provided free pads and tampons to kids in K-12 schools in Florida."

• News4Jax: New law now allows JSO to intervene in squatter situations. But only under certain conditions. "HB 621 will allow law enforcement to get involved in the removal of people living in a home without the owner’s permission."

• News Service of Florida: Florida citrus woes persist despite a slight uptick for oranges. "Wednesday’s numbers also were down 12 percent from what the U.S. Department of Agriculture expected as the current season started in October — and more than 50 percent lower than production during the 2021-2022 season, before Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage to groves."

• WFTS -Tampa: Construction company helping spearhead the way toward more inclusion across the industry. "Tommy Whitehead is the President and CEO of TomCo Solutions. 'I am a contractor. I am a philanthropist. I am a dad. I am a husband. That's how I describe myself. I just happen to be LGBT as well,' Whitehead explained."

• Florida Politics: Disney drops First Amendment lawsuit appeal against Ron DeSantis. "On Thursday, Disney dropped the federal lawsuit appeal against DeSantis."

• WLRN-Miami: What to know about a series of storms that swamped South Florida with flash floods. "The National Weather Service estimates that from Tuesday through Wednesday about 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain deluged the hardest-hit spots, including Hallandale Beach and Hollywood in Broward County, and roughly the same amount in North Miami."

• News4Jax: ‘I enjoy being here’: More than 60 Special Olympics Florida athletes sign 1-day contracts with the Jaguars. "More than 60 local Special Olympics Florida athletes enjoyed their Thursday as the newest members of the Jaguars."

From NPR News

• National: What communities are doing about missing historical markers across the South

• World: American journalist Evan Gershkovich to stand trial on espionage charges in Russia

• National: The FAA is investigating a new incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet in midair

• Politics: Supreme Court rejects challenge to abortion pill accessibility

• Business: Elon Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in shareholder vote

• Science: Bill Gates is going nuclear: How his latest project could power U.S. homes and AI

• Business: Is Google search getting worse?

• National: Indigenous Makah tribe in Washington allowed to resume whaling tradition

