The Point, June 13, 2024: GRU Authority fires general manager Cunningham

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Mainstreet Daily News: Updated: GRU Authority fires Cunningham, installs Bielarski. "The Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) Authority voted 4-1 to fire General Manager Tony Cunningham at Wednesday’s regular meeting, just 48 hours after voting to keep Cunningham on Monday."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County sheriff clarifies FDLE investigation. "In an email sent to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) staff on Friday, Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey distanced himself from a state investigation and said it involves his predecessor’s administration."

• WUFT News: Young people splurging more as “little treat” internet trend booms. "People have been splurging on items and experiences for as long as humans have had commerce...But the latest iteration of treats among Gen Z has taken a unique turn.

• WCJB: ‘It angered folks’: Marion County Sheriff’s Officials release details on elderly sexual battery case. "Bloom says the woman is safe, their crisis and intervention specialists and victim advocates are working with the woman to ensure she’s protected. But deputies say people who live nearby are concerned for their safety too."

• The Alligator: UF’s first female police chief named Assistant Vice President of Public Safety. "Linda Stump-Kurnick, who became UF’s first female police chief in July 2003, will become the Assistant Vice President of Public Safety, according to a Wednesday UF news release."

• Ocala Gazette: Habitat for Humanity builds home for local mother. "Charmaine McLeggin is a mother of three living in Marion County. She says she’s wanted to create a stable and loving home for herself. After hearing about Habitat for Humanity, she felt inspired to pursue her dream."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• Associated Press: DeSantis cuts $1B to bring the state budget to $116.5B, slightly less than the current plan. "The 16 pages of cuts ranged from as little as $10,500 for a county public works generator to $80 million for group insurance for the state college system."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando remembers the 49 killed during Pulse shooting. "Inside First United Methodist Church in downtown Orlando, families, friends and community leaders gathered to read the names of those killed for the Ringing of the 49 Bells Ceremony."

• WUSF-Tampa: Here are the 2024 constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November. "Some major issues will be decided by Florida's voters, including whether to overturn the state's recent ban on abortions after six weeks and legalizing recreational marijuana."

• Associated Press: Six years after the Parkland school massacre, the building will finally be demolished. "But now after serving as evidence at the murderer's trial, the building's destruction starts Thursday as crews begin bringing it down piece by piece — implosion would have damaged nearby structures. Officials plan to complete the weekslong project before the school's 3,300 students return in August from summer vacation."

• WLRN-Miami: Federal ruling on Florida transgender law welcome, but 'damage has already been done'. "The ruling means that, immediately, transgender people in Florida can have access to the same medical care they were able to receive two years ago, before the law SB 254 passed."

• Associated Press: After a rare flash flood emergency, Florida prepares for more heavy rainfall. "Wednesday's downpours and subsequent flooding blocked roads, floated vehicles and delayed the Florida Panthers on their way to Stanley Cup games in Canada against the Edmonton Oilers."

• Central Florida Public Media: More cancer in younger adults? Experts look for answer in colorectal mystery. "Last year, the American Medical Association published research confirming what oncologists have been seeing for years – more young people are getting cancer. Since the 1990s, the case rates of younger adults (20-49) with colorectal cancer nearly doubled according to the National Library of Medicine."



From NPR News

• Politics: Filmmaker who recorded Alito, Roberts says she did it ‘in service of a public good’

• Politics: ACLU sues Biden administration over new executive action on the southern border

• Technology: Why G7 leaders are turning to a special guest — Pope Francis — for advice on AI

• Race: The Rev. James Lawson, key architect of the Civil Rights Movement, dies at 95

• Health: Biden administration announces a plan for removing medical debt from credit reports

• Space: NASA says it accidentally sent out an emergency signal meant for training purposes

• Health: Have we reached peak yoga in the U.S.? The CDC wants to know

• National: Hot dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut won't compete this July 4. What’s the beef?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.