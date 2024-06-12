The Point, June 12, 2024: Judge blocks Form 6 disclosure law for municipal elected officials

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• News Service of Florida: Judge blocks Florida's municipal financial disclosure law. "U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian on Monday issued a preliminary injunction, siding with municipal officials throughout the state who challenged the law. The decision came three weeks before a July 1 deadline for filing the information."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry approves charter school board members. "The city continues to work with Education First for Newberry (EFN), the nonprofit that in February initiated a push to convert Newberry’s three public schools into charters."

• Florida Storms: NHC monitoring area for development as heavy rain continues over South Florida. "Whether the system develops or not, millions of Floridians are under a flash flood risk through the Father’s Day weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding is expected across parts of Florida over the next several days."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County school board discusses preliminary budget. "As Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funding comes to an end this September, members of the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) questioned the 23 positions poised to move to the district’s general fund during a budget workshop Tuesday."

• WCJB: UF Professor arrested for knifing a car at Texas Roadhouse. "Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a UF clinical professor on Monday over vandalism at a Texas Roadhouse in Gainesville."

• Ocala Gazette: Second bear trapped in two days in Ocala. "The two cases of capture and relocate came during a recent rash of bear sightings and encounters around Ocala. Publix glazed donuts and cherry turnovers were used as bait in at least one of the FWC trappings."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Ridaught: Gators, ‘Noles to battle at College World Series. "Florida, one of four SEC schools to make the CWS, was ranked second nationally following a national runner-up finish to LSU in 2023."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: EPA is asked to set blue-green algae toxin standards for Florida. "Federal environmental officials had recommended criteria in 2019 for two of the most common cyanotoxins, but advocates and the mayor Stuart say Florida never implemented them, nor explained their decision not to do so."

• WFTS-Tampa: Healthcare experts still offering support 1 year after Florida Medicaid changes. "The Florida Health Justice Project (FHJP) has been tracking this issue for the last year. According to the group, more than 1.6 million Floridians were terminated from the state Medicaid program between April 2023 and March 2024."

• Associated Press: A Florida law blocking treatment for transgender children is thrown out by a federal judge. "A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a 2023 Florida law that blocked gender-affirming care for transgender minors and severely restricted such treatment for adults, calling the statute unconstitutional."

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis vows to increase funding for teacher pay, but educator unions say it's not enough. "Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday his commitment to raise state funds for teacher salaries to $1.25 billion, an increase of almost a quarter-billion dollars. Public education advocates said that won't alleviate the teacher shortage."

• Miami Herald ($): U.S. deploys warships as Russian fleet makes close pass to Florida in approach to Cuba. "The U.S. Navy has deployed warships and aircraft to track a Russian naval flotilla after the Russian vessels sailed less than 30 miles off South Florida’s coast on Tuesday, U.S. officials told McClatchy and the Miami Herald."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida small businesses are doing well, but could be better. "According to research at the Florida SBDC, 75% of local business owners report having either increased revenues or flat revenues and 68% report that their current performance is either excellent or meeting their expectations."

• Miami Herald ($): Lobster pee: It’s a surprising natural weapon for protecting Florida coral reefs. "South Florida loves its spiny lobsters, meaning loves to catch and eat them. But there’s another lesser-known lobster species whose value extends beyond the dinner plate."

• Spectrum News: FAA to hold public meetings for possible Starship launches from Florida. "SpaceX is proposing 44 Starship-Super Heavy launches a year from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A and the FAA wants to hear from the public."

From NPR News

• Health: Biden administration announces a plan for removing medical debt from credit reports

• World: China arrests a man in connection to stabbing of 4 U.S. college instructors

• National: Virginia NAACP sues school board that restored Confederate names

• Business: A check on inflation and whether interest rates could be lowered

• National: This prison newspaper has been publishing for more than a century

• National: A jet missing since 1971 has been found at the bottom of Vermont's Lake Champlain

• Science: Hawaii's birds are going extinct. Their last hope could be millions of mosquitoes

• National: In some Alaska villages, hunting and fishing season starts with a 'throwing party'

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.