The Point, June 4, 2024: Gilchrist County addresses Ginnie Springs shootings

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Gilchrist County Commissioners address Ginnie Springs deadly shootings. "Commissioners will have one month to figure out how to control the crowds for the next holiday weekend and push urgency on discussing how they will move forward."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GNV Public Works preps for storm season and beyond. "Brian Singleton, public works director, said his staff responds to named and unnamed storms along with heavy afternoon rains, checking a flood list with around 50 different locations."

• WCJB: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office congratulates inmate for receiving high school diploma while in jail. "This is part of a state program that helps young offenders continue their education. The sheriff’s office and school district have worked together for Smith to have this opportunity."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announces $1M drug seizure. "The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced a three-day drug interdiction operation that yielded three arrests, $20,000 in cash and drugs worth some $1 million."

• Ocala Gazette: Dunnellon athlete competes in Slovakia. "Marion County athlete Zachary Deonath, of Dunnellon, recently returned from competing in the Special Olympics European Triathlon Open Competition, part of the Challenge Family Triathlon, held in Slovakia."

• WUFT News: Photos: Silver Spurs Rodeo brings athletes to Kissimmee. "Athletes from across the country converged on Kissimmee, Fla., Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, 2024, for the Silver Spurs Rodeo."

Around the state

• Associated Press: Damage toll from the Tallahassee tornadoes mounts as volunteers continue cleanup. "Florida officials have requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declare a major disaster, which could make local government and individuals eligible for federal assistance. FEMA has not yet approved such a declaration."

• News Service of Florida: Florida elections supervisors wary of ballot rule. "Florida supervisors of elections are pushing back on a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to update standards for determining voters’ intent on ballots, saying the proposal includes 'inconsistencies' that could lead to problems for county canvassing boards."

• Central Florida Public Media: Homelessness nonprofits ask local governments to help cooling and sheltering people. "On Friday, the Christian Service Center of Orlando hosted a press conference where Executive Director Eric Gray urged the public about the needs of people experiencing homelessness during these times of emergency. The event was held under the noon sun 'to prove a point,' as Gray put it."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The mother of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson says she wants 'full justice' for her son's killing. "On Monday, Chantemekki Fortson told members of the media, deputy Eddie Duran’s firing is a 'step in the right direction,' however, she believes justice has not yet been served."

• WLRN-Miami: Free master's degree entices dozens of special ed teachers, but Florida needs thousands. "State data show during the 2022-23 school year, nearly 16% of courses for students with special needs were taught by teachers not certified in that field."

• Inside Climate News: New law to provide Florida homebuyers with more transparency on flood history. "Before this law passed, Florida, uniquely vulnerable to sea level rise, precipitation changes and intensifying storms, had been one of 18 states where no flood disclosure was required as part of a home transaction."

• PolitiFact FL: Can Trump still run for president or vote as a convicted felon? "PolitiFact provides some answers to the many legal questions coming out of Trump's New York convictions and his bid for the presidency."

• News Service of Florida: Lawsuit over pediatric hospitals and facilities in Florida moves forward. "When the industrialist Alfred I. duPont died in 1935, his will directed setting aside money to provide health care for kids, resulting in Nemours children's hospitals in Florida and other states. Now, a Florida appeals court has ruled that the Delaware attorney general can pursue a lawsuit about whether Delaware is being shortchanged."

• NPR: Hurricane Hunters spread thin heading into Atlantic Hurricane Season. "The squad is known as the Hurricane Hunters, and they’re bracing for a busy tropical season. On a late May afternoon, 6 airmen are gathered around a conference table at their headquarters, looking over conditions for the day ahead of a training flight."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.