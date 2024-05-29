The Point, May 29, 2024: Homeless students' mentor loses job over lost funding

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Success coaches for homeless students lose their jobs as federal funding runs dry. "After federal grant funding ran out, a woman who mentored homeless students in Alachua County lost her job. Now, her students will have to find a way forward without her."

• Associated Press: Driver charged with DUI-manslaughter for farmworkers' bus crash in Florida now faces more charges. "A driver already charged with DUI-manslaughter after his pickup truck crashed into a bus and killed eight farmworkers in central Florida is now facing additional charges for the injuries of 11 other farmworkers on the bus, authorities said."

• WUFT News: Opening arguments in Rachael Wilks murder trial set to begin. "A key question in the first-degree murder trial of Rachael Wilks – for which opening arguments were set to occur in a Gainesville courtroom on Wednesday – is how far from Brian Brown’s head was the gun used to kill him on New Year’s Eve in 2021."

• WCJB: ‘Someone robbed his kids of their dad.’: Suspects arrested in recent Ginnie Springs shootings. "A family in Jacksonville is mourning the loss of a husband and father in one of the two-weekend shootings at Ginnie Springs which is located in Gilchrist County."

• The Alligator: UPD, Gainesville Police Department arrest two men in response to gunshots on campus. "Police arrested Kendrick Latrell Casmere, 20, of Gainesville and Triavez Jhakir Isaiah Hankerson, 20, of Newberry. UFPD trespassed both Casmere and Hankerson from campus for three years."

• Florida Storms: Drought worsens for some areas in Florida, is the rainy season here yet? "Except for the Central West Coast of Florida, the rest of the state has been drought-free all winter and much of the spring. This is typical of El Niño years, as more storms and fronts tend to pass by the state producing more stormy and rainy episodes."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County to buy West End Golf Course. "West End Golf Course has been vacant since 2019, and Alachua County has denied development proposals that would change the land use from recreational."

• Ocala Gazette: County wins $20 million AZ Ocala Ranch lawsuit. "County staff expressed cautious relief at the summary judgment for the lawsuit brought against Marion County by AZ Ocala Ranch, LLC, following the denial of a 5,400-home and golf course development on the far south end of Southwest State Road 200 in 2017."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Magnolia B. Jackson, oldest Gainesville resident, dies at 106. "Jackson spent over 40 years teaching school in Alachua County, starting at Alachua Elementary School, then moving to Hawthorne Elementary School after several years."

Around the state

• Associated Press: Voter outreach groups targeted by new laws in several GOP-led states are struggling to do their work. "Advocates are finding it difficult to adapt as they try to register and educate potential voters with just months to go before this year's presidential election."

• News Service of Florida: Groups target a Florida law lowering the number of jurors needed to recommend the death penalty. "A 2023 law that lowered the number of jurors needed to recommend execution has resulted in a 'quintessential game of chance' for inmates being resentenced."

• Politico: AI is shockingly good at making fake nudes — and causing havoc in schools. "Students in New Jersey, Florida, California and Washington state have reported embarrassing deepfake experiences that can result in arrests or nothing at all, a gap in laws that can leave victims feeling unprotected."

• Associated Press: Florida community foundations are preparing permanent disaster funds. "Community foundations — tax-exempt philanthropic institutions that manage a variety of funding sources to donate to other groups and individuals — typically focus their giving on their local populations. But as community leaders, they are also called on to aid in crises, a role they may fill more often as climate events become more frequent and intense."

• Central Florida Public Media: 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers have begun. Here’s what to know. "Last year, teen drivers were involved in almost 20,000 crashes in Florida in the 100 days between Memorial and Labor days, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Sixty eight of these crashes were fatal."

• News Service of Florida: Vouchers from the state could double in size for home-schooled children. "A state voucher program that began in the 2023-2024 school year is on pace to double in size — at least — as applications roll in from families who educate children at home and are seeking funds to make a range of purchases."

• WMNF-Tampa: Abortion advocates say new Florida website lacks vital information. "Drews said the website is part of a program called Alternatives to Abortion, in place since Gov. Jeb Bush’s administration in 2005. The website will not include information on contraception, sex education, or abortion access."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.