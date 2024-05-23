The Point, May 23, 2024: A shooting at North Marion Middle School leaves one man dead

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Ocala Gazette: Shooting at North Marion Middle School. "A shooting in the parking lot of North Marion Middle School has left one man dead Wednesday evening."

• WUFT News: Water Worries | Bottled water usage raises environmental concerns. "The production, distribution and disposal of bottled water has a ripple effect on ecosystems and communities worldwide. Plastic, a primary component of water bottles, contributes to the escalating crisis of water pollution."

• Florida Storms: NWS debuts Heat Risk mapper. "Just in time for the unofficial start of summer, the National Weather Service is launching a new Heat Risk forecast which will be a (7) day forecast to warn people of potentially long durations of dangerous heat events."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board silent on Newberry Elementary charter vote claims. “While the district has maintained its position and has said it will not overturn the election decision without direct word from the state, the school board has remained silent."

• WCJB: Home health services expand under new Florida law. "The Affordable Care Act allows advanced practice registered nurses & physician assistants to order home services for patients with private insurance or Medicare."

• Ocala Gazette: Fifth graders inspire hope for greater civic engagement. "This lack of civic knowledge and engagement is not just a local concern; it’s a nationwide problem that crosses every political party line and demographic."

• WUFT News: A voice for the voiceless: UF holds first Animal Forensic Investigations Conference. "An estimated 10 million animals die from abuse in the United States each year, with many cases going unreported or uninvestigated."

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: "No longer necesssary": State begins repealing renewable energy goals. "But a proposal published Wednesday by the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Energy would repeal a rule that includes the goals, saying it is 'no longer necessary.'”

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A bill to designate 'rural emergency hospitals' in Florida is sent to DeSantis."The Legislature sent the measure (SB 644) over to the governor’s office Tuesday. If approved, rural hospitals will be eligible to receive additional federal funding."

• News4Jax: St. Johns County fire chief says 5 new fire stations will add ‘peace of mind’ for residents. "St. Johns County Fire Chief Sean McGee said the additional stations can help reduce response times."

• Florida Politics: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando airports knocked for slow departures Memorial Day weekend. "With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial beginning of Summer, it brings intense travel demands and some Florida airports will be some of the busiest in the country."

• Spectrum News: FCC to consider rules for AI-generated political ads on TV and radio. "The proposal marks the second time this year that the commission has begun taking significant steps to combat the growing use of artificial intelligence tools in political communications."

• News Service of Florida: Florida utilities grapple with unpredictable storms. "Top Florida utility officials said Tuesday increased intensity and unpredictability of hurricanes is making storm preparation more difficult — and expensive."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Patriot Pilot Academy celebrated its grand opening in Panama City Beach. "Officials hope the program will help attract more pilots and big airlines to the Florida panhandle."

• WTSP-Tampa: Florida Aquarium named one of the best in the country by USA Today. "The aquariums on the list are first selected by a panel of experts and then voted on by the readers to 'represent the best in the country for their high-quality exhibits and visitor interactions,' USA Today wrote."

