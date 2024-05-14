The Point, May 14, 2024: 20 years of uncontested elections continue in Waldo

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: How's Waldo? Uncontested races are the norm for almost 20 years. "Uncontested races has been a thing for years in the city of Waldo, as is having elected officials remain in office for decades."

• Florida Storms: Florida's forecast: Tornados are possible along I-10 & flood risk increases. "The ground is still well saturated from recent rains, and the torrential rains will continue through Tuesday evening which will elevate the risk for flooding along the Panhandle. Rain totals will range from 2 to 5 inches, but there could be some isolated areas with up to 8 inches of rain."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Newberry staff to assist with charter conversion application. "The Newberry City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to direct city staff to assist the nonprofit Education First for Newberry (EFN) in its application to the state Charter Review Commission to convert Newberry Elementary School (NES) into a charter school."

• WUFT News: Petition challenges Santa Fe HS policy that limits student government participation. "Some high-achieving Santa Fe High School students are barred from attending the high school’s student government class by the school administration -- but one student is working to change the rules."

• WUFT News: Campus Cat Colonies: How feral feline populations are managed at universities. "The UF Environmental Health and Safety regulation maintains that feral cats cannot be fed due to public health concerns and will remove any animal food and containers left on campus grounds. 'But we’re not going to leave them starving and alone because it’s not their fault they’re outside,' Riper said."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: In wake of Florida's local protections ban, a study links heat to injury rates. "After Florida lawmakers this year barred local heat protections for workers, a new study cites “strong and robust evidence that excessive heat increases the frequency of injuries” to workers — with risks particularly in the South."

• WUWF-Pensacola: New Waste Management facility brings more recycling options to Northwest Florida. "Waste Management broke ground on the $30 million state-of-the-art recycling facility in April 2023 with the promise to process 120,000 tons per year of single-stream, source-separated recyclables. Okaloosa County Public Works Director Jason Autrey said the Fort Walton Beach facility will save customers money by not having to haul recyclables to ECUA’s facility in Cantonment."

• Miami Herald ($): Gas just went down by double digits across Florida. Will prices continue to drop? "Prices dropped an average of 15 cents a gallon statewide over last week. North Florida is still the cheapest area in the state to fill up."

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: New Florida law will allow pharmacies to administer a drug that helps prevent the transmission of HIV. "Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will allow pharmacies to administer a drug that helps to prevent the transmission of HIV after a possible exposure."

• Spectrum News: TGH celebrates its Behavioral Health Teaching Hospital nearing completion. "It’s a project months in the making, and one that will help treat patients suffering with mental health and substance abuse."

From NPR News

• National: Federal regulators approve a major overhaul of America's electric grid

• National: Billions are being spent to keep fentanyl out of the U.S. Is it working?

• Politics: Biden announces new tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, including electric vehicles

• Business: Is 'government crypto' a good idea?

• Health: He invented a successful medical device as a student. Here's his advice for new grads

• Science: Researchers aim to figure out how to harvest food and electricity off the same land

• National: More hotels are catering to the 'bleisure' — business and leisure — traveler

• Business: Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from the Gates Foundation

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.