The Point, May 9, 2024: DeSantis' UF press conference clashes with protesters

• WUFT News: DeSantis lauds law enforcement, universities at UF press conference as protesters demonstrate. "Dozens of Florida Highway Patrol officers flanked metal gates separating pro-Palestinian protesters from a press conference at the University of Florida where Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned their actions on Wednesday."

• WUFT News: The tree’s truth: Once dominant, longleaf pines face the growing threat of climate change. "Longleaf pine conservation is considered a key part of climate resilience for Florida and the Southeast. But when it comes to climate change, longleaf pines are not out of the woods."

• Florida Storms: Hottest temperatures so far this year are impacting most of Florida. "Florida’s hottest months have not officially arrived, but this week temperatures could reach the hottest so far this year, and heat indices could reach the triple digits in places as far north as Jacksonville."

• Gainesville Sun ($): P.K. Yonge director addresses potential admissions process changes in letter to school. "In a letter Monday, P.K. Yonge, a K-12 school governed by the University of Florida, addressed proposed changes to its admissions process, providing community members with an additional opportunity to give feedback."

• Ocala Gazette: Charges dropped for OBS director in incident involving PETA activist. "The State Attorney’s Office has decided to drop robbery charges against Ocala Breeders’ Sales official Tod Wojciechowski after a dispute between him and an animal rights activist at a race in April."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County hears initial budgets by constitutional officers. "Alachua County began wading into its budget season on Tuesday with brief presentations by constitutional officers—tax collector, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of elections, clerk of the court, public defender, state attorney and fire chief."

• News Service of Florida: Florida challenges feds on gender-affirming care. "Florida has filed a lawsuit challenging a new federal health care rule, saying it clashes with the state’s efforts to restrict treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender people."

• Central Florida Public Media: Bear boneyards: symbol of the clash between wilderness and development. "Scattered throughout the open field and into the trees lay countless bear bones: large leg bones, pelvic bones, vertebrae, skull bones and more. Hundreds of them. There are even, at times, entire bear carcasses. There’s no attempt to hide them. There’s no pungent odor of death as one may expect, just the smell of damp foliage. These bones have been here a while."

• WUSF-Tampa: A Florida university is a leader in kratom research. But questions remain. "A bill that would have further regulated kratom failed to pass in the Florida Legislature this year as its use continues to grow. Meanwhile, the University of Florida continues to lead much of the research surrounding the herbal supplement."

• Central Florida Public Media: AdventHealth hires 10,000 nurses in four years ahead of state shortage. "Facing a forecasted shortage of 60,000 nursing positions, AdventHealth Central Florida is actively improving its workforce to meet those future needs. Since 2020, the hospital has hired 10,000 nurses."

• News Service of Florida: Tourists can still get free orange juice entering Florida despite promotional budget cuts. "Free orange juice will continue to flow at Florida interstate welcome centers while state citrus officials adjust to a pending 10% legislative budget cut for their promotional efforts."

• National: Body of the final Baltimore bridge collapse victim recovered in river, officials say

• Politics: Bid to oust Speaker Johnson fails but GOP turmoil remains

• Politics: Biden is tweaking an asylum rule to speed up deportation for some migrants

• World: Taliban affirms that stoning will be punishment for adulterers — especially women

• Health: Decades-old law limits access to Wegovy for Medicaid beneficiaries

• Education: Republicans and K-12 school leaders clash over handling of antisemitism

• Climate: Oil industry could help the Biden administration tap 'invisible' green energy

• Business: A Swiss Army Knife without the knife: Victorinox to offer bladeless products

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.