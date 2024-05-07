The Point, May 7, 2024: Newberry charter vote passes

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Mainstreet Daily News: State rules Newberry Elementary School charter vote successful. "The city of Newberry is making plans to convert Newberry Elementary School from a public to a charter school after the Florida Department of Education (DOE) ruled the April 5 conversion vote by parents and teachers was successful."

• WUFT News: Expansion and better weather bring dairy farm to central Florida. "The 30-acre, 35-head dairy farm is expected to more than double in size with the move to its new facility in Lake Panasoffkee in Sumter County."

• WUSF-Tampa: A UF student journalist talks about covering pro-Palestinian protests on campus. "Despite the arrests, protesters at UF continue to occupy the Plaza of the Americas. A rally drawing in a crowd of about 150 people on April 24 began the occupation, according to Zoey Thomas, a reporter for The Independent Florida Alligator."

• Ocala Gazette: MCSO hosts K-9 first aid training for law enforcement agencies across the state. "More than 70 attendees from 56 different agencies went through the training, put on by K9s United, held at the MCSO Central Operations Compound on May 2 and 3. The agencies included law enforcement, corrections, K-9 units, fire rescue and paramedic units, said MCSO spokesperson Zachary Moore."

• Gainesville Sun ($): School Lunch Hero: Chiles Elementary food service worker honored by state. "Representatives from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, No Kid Hungry of Florida and the Dairy Council of Florida announced that Angela Kelly had been selected as one of just five Florida School Lunch Heroes."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DOJ may be investigating North Florida State Attorney’s office. "An anonymous source shared records with WFSU News confirming the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is conducting an inquiry at the State Attorney’s office. WFSU filed a public records request with the office for emails to and from investigators."

• NPR: Launch for Boeing Starliner's first crewed ride into space has been scrubbed. "After a series of troubled test flights and ongoing problems with its commercial aviation wing, Boeing will have to wait a little longer before it can fly people for the first time on its Starliner capsule."

• Florida Trident: Preserve or Develop? The Race Against Time to Protect Florida’s Wildlife Corridor. "The idea behind the law is simple and science-based: The long-term survival of many Florida species is dependent upon their ability to move across the landscape, unimpeded by development, traffic, and other potentially damaging obstacles."

• WLRN-Miami: With hurricane season less than a month way, here is how to start your preparations. "Emergency managers are urging Floridians to assess their homes and fortify any vulnerable areas. This includes pruning trees or bushes and checking windows and roofs for leaks."

• News Service of Florida: Bird is the word as Florida ponders a change to the official avian symbol. "Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto wants the wildlife agency to renew efforts to designate a 'state bird' that is unique to Florida."



From NPR News

• Business: FAA is investigating Boeing for apparent missed inspections on 787 Dreamliner

• Politics: Trump fined $1,000 for violating gag order again and threatened with jail time

• Economy: The clock is ticking to fix Social Security as retirees face automatic cut in 9 years

• Politics: Transgender bathroom bills are back, gaining traction after past boycotts

• National: 'I did not feel like a human': Brittney Griner tells NPR about detention in Russia

• World: A Gaza cease-fire deal hangs in the balance, as Israel begins striking eastern Rafah

• National: Columbia and Emory universities change commencement plans after weeks of turmoil

• Culture: 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.