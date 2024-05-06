The Point, May 6, 2024: Building material reuse store opens

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Owners of Repurpose Project, Reuse Planet open third location for reused building materials. "The latest reuse store in Gainesville lived up to its name Friday morning at a ribbon cutting, where the 'ribbon' was a piece of repurposed caution tape."

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida’s finest: College graduates share their inspiring stories. "University graduation ceremonies across Florida are near and for some college seniors, the diploma symbolizes overcoming particularly difficult challenges. Here are the personal stories of a few inspiring graduating seniors around the state."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane Preparedness Week 2024. "On day one of Hurricane Preparedness week, NOAA is focusing on knowing the risks for your particular area. The likelihood of your home being damaged by winds and water depends on both the storm's path and your location."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville, law enforcement unveil gun violence responses. "The city of Gainesville unveiled IMPACT GNV on Thursday, its overarching initiative that will include all the city’s gun violence prevention programs—including a new partnership with the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Ocala Police: White woman threw bag of watermelon and cotton at Black child, age 11. "Police said the Raatzes used racial slurs, allegedly displayed a firearm at children, and called another neighbor, not involved in the dispute, multiple times on the phone."

• Mainstreet Daily News: High Springs police nab serial pharmacy robber. "According to HSPD, the suspect entered the business and implied that he was armed before demanding narcotics. He then fled on food to a small gray compact vehicle and drove away."

• WCJB: Downtown Gainesville hosts ‘May the 4th’ celebration for ‘Star Wars’ Day. "’Star Wars’ fans of all ages took over Bo Diddley Plaza for a night under the stars, paying homage to the 47-year-old movie franchise."

• WUFT News: From Serbia to Santa Fe: Basketball player finds himself in Gainesville. "More than 5,000 miles away from home, Serbian basketball player Predrag Panisic has settled into life in Gainesville."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: The STD surge: Florida hits record high rates, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. "Sexually transmitted disease rates in Florida have skyrocketed by 42% in the last decade. These numbers are surpassing pre-pandemic levels, hitting its highest since 1990."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Environmentalists worry plans to drill near the Apalachicola River could hurt the ecosystem. "The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has said it plans to approve a permit for Clearwater Land & Minerals Fla, a Louisiana company, to drill for oil in Calhoun County near the Apalachicola River floodplain."

• Inside Climate News: Florida says no to federal funding aimed at greenhouse gas emissions. "Florida gave up $3 million in federal grant funding and as much as $500 million more by declining to participate in a Biden administration program aimed at helping states address the human-caused emissions warming the global climate."

• Jacksonville Today: 30 sailors and Marines injured off Jacksonville coast. "The incident, about 100 nautical miles off the coast, involved a collision between two landing craft, air cushions — vehicles used for transporting personnel, weapons and equipment from ships to a beach."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A measure allowing the public to kill bears if legitimately threatened sparks passionate debate. "Opponents say there are much better ways to manage bears than killing them – and that they’ll sue if the bill becomes law. There is great passion on both sides of the debate."

• WLRN-Miami: Rare sawfish rescued amid mysterious marine emergency in the Keys has died. "The sawfish was among dozens turning up dead and more than a hundred more reported in distress during a rare event that has also sickened more than 50 other species since November."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida A&M University receives a $237 million donation during Saturday's spring commencement. "The donation doubles the size of FAMU's current endowment value."

• NPR: Florida mom runs world-record mile while pushing a stroller. "The 34-year-old mother of two and her 20-month-old son, Mikey, just set the world record for running the mile while pushing a stroller - a blistering five minutes and 11 seconds. That topped the previous record by 13 seconds."

From NPR News

• Science: Scientists welcome new rules on marijuana, but research will still face obstacles

• National: She survived the 1970 Kent State shooting. Here's her message to student activists

• Space: Boeing prepares for Starliner's first crewed launch into space after several setbacks

• Science: Orangutan in the wild applied medicinal plant to heal its own injury, biologists say

• Sports: Mystik Dan wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose

• Culture: Bernard Hill, who starred in 'Titanic' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies at 79

• Animals: A seafood bounty lures sea lions to S.F.'s Pier 39 in numbers not seen in 15 years

• Animals: Have you seen this emotional support gator? Wally's owner says he's lost in Georgia

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.