The Point, April 24, 2024: Gainesville first-time youth arrests increasing

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: In Gainesville, first-offense youth arrests are increasing. How is Alachua County reaching its troubled youth? "The changing pattern stems from the decreased frequency of youth dialogue meetings and difficulties in supporting at-risk youth programs, according to over a dozen interviews with community leaders and law enforcement officials."

• WUFT News: Local nonprofits and community activists take on initiatives to combat food insecurity in underserved communities."Good food warms the heart and feeds the soul. The idea of that connection between food and sharing led Aisse Kane and Awa Kaba to create Flavorful Inc., a catering service of Afro-fusion food in Gainesville, and work on different initiatives to combat food insecurity."

• WUFT News: WUFT and Report for America announce new hire for agriculture, water and climate change beat. "Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local communities to report on under-covered issues, named nearly 60 reporters to new positions at newsrooms around the country on Wednesday, including an agriculture, water and climate change beat for WUFT."

• WUFT News: Alachua County purchases Sunrise Residence Inn from St. Francis House. "The property includes two apartment buildings located at 2105 and 2120 SW 14th St. in Gainesville. It provides housing primarily for working homeless people but opens applications for those with disabilities at times."

• WUFT News: Florida Gymnastics finish 4th at NCAA Nationals. "LSU secured their first NCAA gymnastics national championship title on Saturday, trailed by California, Utah and the University of Florida. Less than one point stood between the Tigers and the Gators."

• WUFT News: Peaceful Paths hosts art exhibit to celebrate 50th year of offering hope. "The exhibition hopes to help further the organization’s mission through community support, to continue offering a path for survivors and their children to seek a new life."

• Mainstreet Daily News: High Springs firefighters rescue stranded cow. "According to a High Springs Fire Department (HSFD) release, HSFD firefighters responded to the call around 7 p.m. and found a 1,200-pound cow trapped in a 20- to 25-foot sinkhole. The cow was standing just below chest depth on a shallow ledge in the water."

• The Point Podcast: Swiftie fever. Wednesday's host, Caitlyn Schiffer, speaks with Stephanie Burt, Professor of English at Harvard University, about how Taylor Swifts lyrical abilities has taken the world by storm and why it is so captivating to young audiences.

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida lawmakers must live in their districts; this Democratic rep hasn’t always reported living there. "A Democratic lawmaker in Orlando elected seven times to the state House in Florida has listed his home addresses on official paperwork outside the legislative districts where he has been elected, according to a review of campaign filings, financial reports, property listings and voter registration records over two decades."

• Central Florida Public Media: Title IX protections now extend to gender identity and sexuality. Here’s what it means in Florida. "Under the new protections, discrimination against LGBTQ or transgender students in Florida’s public schools is now prohibited."

• Politifact FL: Biden in Tampa: Fact-checks of his claims on abortion, Trump. "Eight days before a six-week abortion ban takes effect in Florida, President Joe Biden spoke in Tampa to lay blame for restrictive measures nationwide on one person: former President Donald Trump."

• WUSF-Tampa: Low- and moderate-income Florida homes could get solar from federal funding. "About 10,000 single-family homes in the state will receive financial help installing rooftop solar — that’s out of 900,000 households across the country impacted by Solar for All."

• WUSF-Tampa: Misinformation is causing Floridians to harm, not help, monarch butterflies. "An open letter from a researcher reveals that Floridians are inadvertently contributing to the spread of a life-threatening parasite among monarch butterflies."

• Key Biscayne Independent: Miami-Dade officially serves eviction notice on Seaquarium. "The officials, in a statement, said they are hopeful The Dolphin Company, which has operated Seaquarium on Virginia Key since October 2021, will take the necessary steps to vacate the facility to ensure a safe and orderly transition for the animals."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida’s AG Ashley Moody is turning to other states for support for FSU’s lawsuit against the ACC. "In her letter, Moody stated other schools that wish to leave the conference, could find themselves facing similar legal challenges. She’s asking the other states to join the state of Florida as it 'considers taking action' in FSU's appeal against the ACC in a North Carolina court."

• NPR: A hunk of space junk crashed through a Florida man's roof. Who should pay to fix it? "When asked how much damage the space object caused, Otero says his homeowners' insurance set the adjusted cost at more than $15,000, adding that he's also been evaluating other damages not covered by insurance."

From NPR News

• Health: What's at stake as the Supreme Court hears Idaho case about abortion in emergencies

• Climate: 130 million Americans routinely breathe unhealthy air, report finds

• Law: Justice Department pays $138 million over FBI failures in Larry Nassar case

• National: Columbia to continue talks with student protesters after deadline to clear out passes

• Business: U.S. bans noncompete agreements for nearly all jobs

• National: DOT cracks down on airline 'junk fees' with stronger passenger protections

• Books: A photographer documented Black cowboys across the U.S. for a new book

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.