The Point, April 19, 2024: FL Democrat criticizes $500 raffle for college survey takers

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Frustrations among staff grow as more books are removed off Alachua County school library shelves. "Since the district changed its book challenging process in early February, parents and residents have challenged 16 books in Alachua County."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville City Commission OKs ballot language draft. "The Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with ballot language drafted by the city attorney that would return management of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to the city commission."

• WUFT News: Florida Gateway College and UF approve Going Gator transfer program. "The program will allow Florida Gateway College students with an associate degree in arts to pursue a bachelor’s degree in one of 17 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majors, given they meet the academic requirements. Students will also have the option to pursue a minor in education."

• WUFT News: Upcoming Florida rains to amplify breeding of invasive Cuban tree frogs. "With spring rain on the horizon, Dr. Steve Johnson, a professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida, said seasonal reproduction rates are about to skyrocket."

• WUFT News: Business at Celebration Pointe “normal” month after bankruptcy. "In a statement, a spokesperson said Celebration Pointe filed for Chapter 11 in March as a result of economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement also revealed that attempts to restructure debt with stakeholders without filing for bankruptcy were unsuccessful."

• WUFT News: Lincoln Middle School wins annual Alachua County Civics Challenge. "The team of seventh graders from Lincoln Middle School whispered as they pondered the question: How many U.S. Supreme Court justices must agree for one side to win its case?"

• WUFT News: Alachua’s ‘Ghost Dog’ no longer haunting animal loving residents. "For 10 years, Princess, also known as the Ghost Dog, Gypsy or Purdy Girl, wandered between U.S. 441’s Raceway gas station, the Publix parking lot and Wendy’s. Attempts to rescue the dog were futile – she refused to approach people. That is, until Trenteseaux, a 39-year-old computer tomography technologist at UF Health Shands Hospital, gained the dog’s trust and gave her a new life."

Around the state

• Fresh Take Florida: Leading Florida Democrat slams offering $500 for college students to participate in state survey. "A prominent Democrat is criticizing Florida universities for trying to boost student participation in a politically charged state survey by offering a $500 bookstore raffle at their respective schools."

• Central Florida Public Media: Governor signs into law a program allowing chaplains to act as school counselors. "Governor Ron DeSantis signed two more education bills into law in Kissimmee on Thursday, April 18, one that will allow patriotic organizations to visit schools, and the other that will permit chaplains to act as school counselors."

• Politifact FL: Migrants were not secretly flown to Florida with taxpayer money. "The migrants who flew to the U.S. did so as part of a parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans that is meant to reduce the number of migrants crossing the southern U.S. border. The U.S. grants parole based on 'significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons.'"

• NPR: Florida kicked their son off Medicaid in the 'unwinding' but not their daughter. "Indira Navasof Miami found out that her 6-year-old son, Andres, had been disenrolled from Florida's Medicaid program when she took him to a doctor appointment in March. She had scheduled Andres' appointment months in advance and is frustrated that he remains uninsured."

• News4Jax: Priced Out: 1 in 3 Floridians who get dropped by their homeowners insurance company are choosing to move: study finds. "More than 70% of Florida homeowners are seeing rising premiums or changes in coverage when it comes to their property insurance."

• WLRN-Miami: Statewide campaign: Mobilize Black voters for 2024 elections to overturn 'extremist legislation'. "A statewide group seeking to boost the power of almost 2 million Black voters in Florida is kicking off an ambitious voter education campaign to 'combat extremist legislation in the state and ensure Black Floridians' voices are heard' in November’s elections."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida mourns Bob Graham, his workdays and his notebooks. "Bob Graham transcended party. He was the governor of Florida for two terms and its U.S. Senator for three. He was a moderate Democrat whose signature issues were education, the environment and national security. But his greatest legacy might be in the hearts of ordinary Floridians."



From NPR News

• National: Maine lawmakers pass sweeping gun legislation following the Lewiston mass shooting

• National: Gaza cease-fire resolutions roil U.S. local communities

• Politics: 12 jurors selected in Trump hush money trial

• World: Photos: UAE sees its heaviest rains in 75 years

• Elections: The Kennedys endorse Biden, not their family member RFK Jr.

• Media: 'Sesame Street' writers authorize a strike if they don't reach a contract by Friday

• Health: Trader Joe's recalls basil linked to 12 salmonella infections in 7 states

• Science: An 11-year-old unearthed fossils of the largest known marine reptile

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.