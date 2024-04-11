The Point, April 11, 2024: Lost GRU funds cloud fire rescue bargaining session

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Judge: UF employee arrested in sexual assault case eligible for pre-trial release. "A University of Florida employee arrested last week in a sexual assault case will be allowed to bond out of jail after a circuit court judge on Wednesday morning denied a prosecutor’s request that he be jailed until trial."

• WUFT News: Lost GRU revenue clouds otherwise productive GFR bargaining session with the city. "Gainesville city officials and Gainesville Fire Rescue got off to a smooth start negotiating a new three-year contract on Wednesday. But both sides have yet to face potential budget hurdles from a reduction in funds from Gainesville Regional Utilities."

• WCJB: The City of Alachua’s recent election called out by NAACP. "Officials of the Alachua County branch of the NAACP are addressing what they called ‘precinct mishaps’ and ‘inoperable situations’ at a polling location in the city of Alachua."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County moves public notices to website. "Alachua County has transitioned all its public notices onto its website, breaking a decades-long practice of publishing them in the Gainesville Sun."

• WUFT News: Metal detecting: Finding Florida relics and new friends. "Thom Parham is on a mission to uncover parts of Florida’s buried past. The 64-year-old history teacher and conventional archeologist in Keystone Heights has his sights on finding Seminole War Fort No. 11– using his metal detector."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Video: Alachua County rescuers save exhausted horse from drowning. "The exhausted horse was sideways in the pond and couldn’t keep its head clear of the water, according to a sheriff’s office post. Rescue workers jumped into the pond to hold the horse’s head above water."

• Ocala Gazette: Sheriff’s K-9 finishes 4th in statewide ‘top dog’ competition. "The German shepherd received 10,975 votes in the semi-final round of the competition but was ultimately beaten out by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Laura,” a yellow lab."

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: How new federal regulations on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water impact Floridians. "The large group of man-made chemicals, called PFAS, have been used for 80 years in numerous household and personal products. Long-term exposure to certain types has been linked to cancer, liver damage and even high cholesterol."

• NPR: How Florida and Arizona Supreme Court rulings change the abortion access map. "It's a significant shake up to the abortion legal landscape, and data shared exclusively with NPR maps and quantifies what the changes will mean for millions of Americans."

• WUSF-Tampa: Thousands die from opioid overdoses in Florida each year. Could Medicaid expansion save lives? "Overdose deaths have soared, and every state is being impacted. But research suggests states that haven’t expanded Medicaid coverage, such as Florida, are passing up an opportunity to lessen the toll."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando mayor updates community on Pulse memorial plans. "The City of Orlando’s plans for a permanent Pulse memorial include transparency, an efficient timetable, and culturally competent experts facilitating community involvement."

• News Service of Florida: Questions are raised in a Florida immigration fight. "A federal appeals court is looking at whether Florida could legally challenge Biden administration immigration policies, after a district judge sided with the state in a fight spearheaded by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis."

• WLRN-Miami: Federal judge rules that Miami’s voting map is racially gerrymandered. "More than a year after local civil rights groups and the ACLU of Florida sued the City of Miami for allegedly racially gerrymandering its map of city voting districts, a federal judge has sided with the plaintiffs."

• Central Florida Public Media: Delta rocket retires after 60 years of Cape Canaveral launches. "Since its first launch in 1960, the Delta family of rockets enabled the original Global Positioning Systems (GPS), launched a handful of scientific experiments and sent eight NASA payloads to Mars."



From NPR News

• Politics: Trump backed a federal abortion ban as president. Now, he says he wouldn't sign one

• Business: White-sounding names get called back for jobs more than Black ones, a new study finds

• Economy: Five things to know as the tax deadline looms

• Health: Consumer Reports asks USDA to remove Lunchables from schools' lunch menus

• National: Real-life 'Rosie the Riveters' reunite in D.C. to win the nation's top civilian honor

• Culture: So long, skinny jeans. See you in the next cycle

• Art: An unusual museum heist: A man smuggled a painting into the building

