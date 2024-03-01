The Point, March 1, 2024: Newberry considers charter school conversion

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Newberry parents and teachers rally for charter school conversion. "With a 60-day countdown until the crucial vote, they're actively engaging the community through forums to explain the benefits of charter schools."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Internal investigation of GPD’s Scott preceded resignation. "The Ocala Police Department (OPD) conducted an internal investigation on Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott over several months in 2023, according to documents obtained by Mainstreet Daily News."

• WUFT News: Prices high despite falling inflation rate, analysts say drop unlikely. "Economists caution against expecting prices to revert to pre-pandemic levels without deflation, a scenario typically associated with severe recessions."

• WUFT News: Electric scooter injuries on the rise nationally. "Electric scooters are the most common form of micromobility in the nation. According to the League of American Bicyclists, the number of e-scooters increased by 13% in 2023. However, as the rate of riders continues to rise, so does the number of injuries."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County’s Truth and Reconciliation project about 'education' not 'blame'. "Beginning in 2018 and continuing over the past six years, Alachua County and hundreds of community members have embarked on a Truth and Reconciliation project in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama. The project shines a light on the dark side of the county’s history and looks for healing."

• WUFT News: Former UF football champion eyes third state title as coach of Hawthorne girls basketball. "On March 1, Ingram will be aiming for his third state title with the girls basketball team. Having won it in 2020 and then again in 2023, this would be the first time in the program's history to win states back-to-back. But Ingram seems to know the secret to achieving consecutive state titles, having done it with Hawthorne’s football team just this year."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Shady Hill Elementary students sing national anthem at Gator basketball game. "The Shady Hill Elementary School’s choir group called Harmony, lead by Music Teacher Sondra Collins, center, performed the National Anthem before the start of the Florida men’s basketball game against Missouri Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center."

• The Point Podcast: Florida: The state for mom and pop shops. Friday’s host, Jimena Romero, speaks with Greater Gainesville CEO and President Eric Godet on Florida’s business climate.

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Ron DeSantis signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein 2007 grand jury documents. "The bill will unseal grand jury documents from a 2007 grand jury investigation into Epstein that resulted in just two charges and a plea deal. DeSantis said releasing the documents could expose any wrongdoing in that process."

• WLRN-Miami: After record summer, Florida looks set to ban local heat protections for workers. "On extremely hot days, many outdoor workers in Florida often lack access to three basic accommodations: water, shade and rest breaks."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida's social media minor ban still being debated by DeSantis and state leaders. "Legislative leaders are remaining tight-lipped about negotiations with Gov. Ron DeSantis about a bill that would ban those younger than 16 from social media."

• News Service of Florida: State Senate approves college aid for high school dropouts. "To be eligible, students who have left high school without diplomas would have to be 16 to 21 years old and would have to maintain at least 2.0 grade-point averages in career and technical education coursework."

• WUSF-Tampa: A law professor breaks down the impact on Florida's legislative process after Alabama IVF ruling. "A Florida bill that would allow people to file wrongful death lawsuits over the death of an "unborn child" has been pulled by its Republican sponsor. With little time left in Florida's legislative calendar, the postponement suggests that the bill’s chances of passage are unlikely for this session."

• News Service of Florida: Florida Senate approves a bill creating ‘rural emergency hospitals’. "The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would create a new category of 'rural emergency hospitals' in the state, with supporters saying it would help ensure access to health care in rural areas."

• Associated Press: A private US moon lander is still working after breaking its leg and falling, but not for long. "The lander came in too fast, skidded and tumbled over as it touched down near the moon's south pole last Thursday, hampering communications and power. It was supposed to operate for at least a week."

From NPR News

• National: Montana judge declares 3 laws restricting abortion unconstitutional

• World: Putin warns of nuclear war if NATO sends troops to Ukraine

• Climate: The human cost of climate-related disasters is acutely undercounted, new study says

• Climate: New York sues beef producer JBS for 'fraudulent' marketing around climate change

• Health: Older U.S. adults should get another COVID-19 shot, health officials recommend

• Business: My daughters sold Girl Scout Cookies. Here's what I learned in the Thin Mint trenches

• Health: Her air-ambulance ride wasn't covered by Medicare. It will cost her family $81,739

• Culture: A growing number of gamers are LGBTQ+, so why is representation still lacking?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.