The Point, Feb. 27, 2024: Gainesville Police Chief resigns

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott resigns in lieu of termination. "Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott submitted his resignation letter to City Manager Cynthia Curry on Monday."

• WUFT News: Gainesville can’t confirm how many people are using cold night shelters. "After multiple public records requests and phone calls with the city, no one could confirm the exact number of people — much less a rough estimate — who have used the shelter in recent years."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua 4K gang members receive federal sentences. "The investigation of the 4K gang by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Task Force started following multiple gang-related shootings in the city of Alachua in 2018."

• WCJB: ‘We’re at 129% capacity’: Marion County School officials host school tours. "Employees of Marion County Public Schools organized multiple school tours to showcase some of the renovations school officials say their buildings require."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Hawthorne water service cut off for several hours. "The city of Hawthorne advised residents that the water line broken around midday was now fixed, but the city is under a boil water advisory until further notice."

• WCJB: ‘He was a trailblazer’: ‘Golden’ girl scout honors judge with bench dedication. "A ‘golden’ Girl Scout in Gainesville honored the first African-American judge to obtain a law degree from the University of Florida on Sunday."

• The Point Podcast: Cat 6: probably not our new neighbor. Tuesday's host, Serra Sowers, speaks with Florida State Climatologist David Zierden about the proposed Category 6 hurricane classification and the risks intense storms pose in Florida.

Around the state

• NPR: Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Texas and Florida social media laws. "Legal experts say they're the most important First Amendment cases in a generation. The question is whether states like Florida and Texas can force big social media platforms to carry content the platforms find hateful or objectionable."

• News Service of Florida: Gov. DeSantis says he'll sign a Florida bill to release Jeffrey Epstein testimony. "Epstein, a wealthy Palm Beach resident, was investigated by Palm Beach County authorities in 2006 for allegedly sexually abusing young girls at his mansion, leading to a grand-jury investigation."

• WUSF-Tampa: Some advocates concerned about Florida bill that increases penalties for kids who carry guns. "Some advocates argue lawmakers should focus more on expanding mental health support and education to prevent youth gun violence. And they say adults who are negligent with their firearms should be held accountable for helping kids access them."

• WLRN-Miami: 'Irresponsible': Concerns over bill aiming to teach the history of communism in kindergarten. "The question, of course, is: if the state is going to include communism in that mix, should it not include evils from the other side of the spectrum, such as fascism? Another big concern: how do you teach political philosophy to kindergartners? And should we even be doing that?"

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida's coral reefs suffer severe damage after a summer heat wave. "Barely one-fifth of the staghorn corals survived. And elkhorn corals weren't even found at two of the five reefs surveyed. These are the biggest, most visible corals found in the world's third-largest reef."

• News Service of Florida: Florida State Guard members go to Texas. "A small number of members of the Florida State Guard have been deployed to Texas to assist with border operations and about 30 more are on standby, Director Mark Thieme told members of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Monday."

• Associated Press: Sideways moon landing cuts mission short, private US lunar lander will stop working Tuesday. "A private U.S. lunar lander is expected to stop working Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon."

• WLRN-Miami: 'It's a different world': What it's like to be a first generation college student. "Nearly one-third of students at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton are the very first in their families to go to college — they’re first generation. For them, walking on to FAU’s campus can feel like crossing over into a whole other world."

• WUSF-Tampa: Fish sex or loud music? Investigating that weird sound in South Tampa. "A weird bass sound has been plaguing residents of South Tampa for over a year. Different people have come up with different hypotheses, with the most headline-catching theory being black drum mating in Tampa Bay."



From NPR News

• Business: FTC and 9 states sue to block Kroger-Albertsons supermarket merger

• World: Biden says there could be a cease-fire in Gaza by Monday. Talks are still ongoing

• Politics: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says she'll step down March 8

• World: Hungary has approved Sweden's bid to join NATO, the final hurdle to membership

• National: Pedestrian deaths fell modestly last year, but there's still a safety 'crisis'

• Education: Tuition will be free at a New York City medical school thanks to a $1 billion gift

• Science: When is forgetting normal — and when is it worrisome? A neuroscientist weighs in

• National: Cameo is being used for political propaganda — by tricking the stars involved

• Economy: Reddit's public Wall Street bet

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.