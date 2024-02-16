The Point, Feb. 16, 2024: Gainesville moves funds to gun violence prevention program

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: Gainesville City Commission reallocates $150,000 to gun violence prevention program. "This followed the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority’s reduction to General Fund revenues that resulted in a $1.4 million revenue shortfall to the city of Gainesville."

• WUFT News: Gainesville’s Climate Action Plan draft expected by end of year. "Dr. Dan Zhu, the Wild Spaces and Public Places director, presented the progress of the Climate Action Plan. 'We have made significant progress so far,' Zhu said."

• Fresh Take Florida: Few apply to Florida universities after DeSantis order to help Jewish students, others. "At least five people in the United States have applied to Florida universities through Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order to encourage students across the country to transfer to Florida who feel they experienced religious persecution on campus after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks."

• Florida Storms: Cool and Damp Weekend Ahead. "A cold front is set to impact the state over the weekend with a notable drop in temperatures, and soaking rains."

• Ocala Gazette: Marion County requests state funding for five major projects. "As the state’s 2024 legislative session nears an end, Marion County-area representatives in Florida’s Senate and House have sponsored several requests for five major improvement projects ranging from better roads to a new office for the medical examiner."

• WUFT News: Eastside alumna Lonna Turner continues a family legacy in the girls basketball Class 4A playoffs. "More than two decades later, head coach Turner, 31, leads the team she used to play for. With Hopkins as assistant, the Eastside girls basketball team played in the district championship Friday. They won."

• Gainesville Sun ($): 'Proud farmers': Cedar Key clam industry faces threats from warming seas, stronger storms. "The Solanos boast that their long neck clams are 'Cedar Key Sweet…the finest quality cultured shellfish grown only in Certified Clean Florida Waters.' But to meet customer commitments, the family recently had to buy clams farmed in Georgia."

• WUFT News: Communities around North Central Florida prepare for upcoming 2024 Olympic Games. "The Gator Cup will also host the final stages of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic archery trials for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games. Across the state, sports enthusiasts, officials and organizers are preparing for the global competition."

• WUFT News: "An art form": The last of the taxidermists. "Tony Breedlove, 64, is the co-owner and co-founder of Wildlife Art Creations, a taxidermy service tucked away in Melrose, Florida. Breedlove runs the 38-year-old business with his wife of 42 years, Leslie."

• WLRN-Miami: Tens of thousands of workers in Florida have just lost their labor unions. More coming. "A year after Governor DeSantis signed into law a sweeping anti-union bill requiring most public sector unions to boost the rate of members paying dues or be disbanded, the full effects of the new union rules are coming into clear view — double standards and all."

• Tampa Bay Times: Hurricane forecasters release report on Idalia. Here are 5 things to know. "Hurricane Idalia — the only storm to make landfall in the United States last hurricane season — caused about $3.6 billion in damage and killed a dozen people, according to a final report about the storm that was released by the National Hurricane Center this week."

• WMFE-Orlando: Governor calls for reform of Florida’s book ban policies, after classics removed. "The announcement in Orlando Thursday comes days after a Miami school required students to get a signed permission slip to read books for Black History Month."

• WUSF-Tampa: A bill would allow protected lands to be sold for agriculture. "Florida lawmakers are considering spending more than $100 million this year to buy environmentally sensitive lands. But a Hillsborough County state senator introduced a bill that would allow the state to sell some of those lands."

• News Service of Florida: A federal appeals court has ordered another look at Florida immigration rulings. "The jurisdiction issue involves whether Florida had legal standing to challenge the immigration policies. Plaintiffs must show standing before judges have jurisdiction to decide cases."

• WUSF-Tampa: Low-income families could benefit if expanded child tax credits win approval. "Congress is considering a bill that would boost tax breaks for low-income families with children. The proposal is still awaiting action by the U.S. Senate."

• Associated Press: A Florida man was imprisoned 37 years for a Tampa murder he didn't commit. He's now getting $14M. "The Tampa City Council has agreed to pay former prison inmate Robert DuBoise $14 million to compensate him for the 37 years he spent behind bars for a murder that he did not commit."

• Law: Trump's New York hush money trial will start March 25

• Climate: Reduce, reuse, redirect outrage: How plastic makers used recycling as a fig leaf

• Law: FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian firm

• Health: Ebola vaccine cuts death rates in half — even if it's given after infection

• Law: Lawsuit accusing NRA of lavish misspending now heads to jury

• Health: Abortion pills that patients got via telehealth and the mail are safe, study finds

• National: Eyes on the road: Automated speed cameras get a fresh look as traffic deaths mount

• Art: Thinking of getting inked? Advice from a veteran tattoo artist

