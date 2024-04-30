David Barasoain Named New UFCJC Innovation News Center News Manager

David Barasoain

David Barasoain will join the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) Innovation News Center (INC) as an Associate In faculty member and news manager on May 1.

Barasoain is an experienced broadcast journalist and educator and will be teaching undergraduate courses, managing students and student content creation in INC and anchoring or voicing some audio newscasts for WUFT-FM.

Previously, he worked at WABE, the NPR affiliate in Atlanta, for nearly 20 years. While there, he served in a variety of roles including director of radio operations, director of pledge strategy and production and director of radio programming. His broadcast career started when he was hired at his college NPR station in Tennessee. Since then, he has served as an English teacher in Seoul, Korea, a station manager on the island of Guam, and a media trainer near London.

Barasoain has been an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Adventist University in Tennessee for nearly 20 years and has also taught at Georgia State University and Kennesaw State University.

His audio stories have been featured on AMP, PRX and NPR. He served as the senior producer for the “Buried Truths” podcast, which was produced in partnership with the Georgia Civil Rights Cold Cases Project at Emory University. For his role in directing, producing and project managing the first four seasons of “Buried Truths,” he was awarded the Peabody Award in 2018, a Robert F. Kennedy Award in 2019, an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2020 and an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award in 2021.

Barasoain has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Adventist University in Tennessee and a Master of Arts in Journalism at University of Westminster in London.