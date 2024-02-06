Rob Harder Joins the UFCJC Media Properties as Director of Broadcast Operations

Rob Harder has joined the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) Division of Media Properties as director of Broadcast Operations.

Rob Harder

Harder will provide oversight of the programming operations, underwriting, membership and content functions of public media stations WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM, WUFT Classic and GHQ, commercial broadcast stations WRUF-AM/FM and WRUF-TV and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN).

In his previous UFCJC Division of Media Properties role, he was responsible for the strategic vision for radio properties including branding, student integration and live/recorded programming. He also mentored students in UF immersion experiences and was integral in launching the experimental GHQ student radio station.

Prior to joining the College in 2015, he was operations manager and then vice president of programming at Black Crow Media in Huntsville, Alabama, where he oversaw multiple formats in several clusters across the Southeast. He was also responsible for advising general managers on operational execution and personnel performance.