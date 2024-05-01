© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Small-town democracy in Alachua County

Small-town democracy in Alachua County

In late 2023 and early 2024, seven Alachua County municipalities were scheduled to hold elections. Five were canceled. This series explores some of the reasons why.