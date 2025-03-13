WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT Documentaries and Films

Echoes In The Dark

Season 1 Episode 7 | 28m 00s

Produced by Victor San Martin-Diaz.

Aired: 03/12/25
Latest Episodes
WUFT Documentaries and Films
March of the Mangroves
Produced by Sophia Abolfathi and Augustus Hoff
Episode: S1 E6
Watch 0:30
WUFT Documentaries and Films
Ocklawaha: Tales My Father Told Trailer
Childhood tales that composer John Gottsch heard along the Ocklawaha River come to life.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 59:29
WUFT Documentaries and Films
Ocklawaha: Tales My Father Told
Childhood tales that composer John Gottsch heard along the Ocklawaha River come to life.
Episode: S1 E5 | 59:29
Watch 27:59
WUFT Documentaries and Films
A Seat at the Table
The movement to bring Black culture, history, and knowledge to the table in Gainesville.
Episode: S1 E4 | 27:59
Watch 58:00
WUFT Documentaries and Films
From Novel to Movie: The Yearling in Florida
Documentary providing a unique look back at the classic novel by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:00
WUFT's team project "UFxFAMU1963: Reporting from the U.S. Civil Rights Trail” was among the station's Murrow-winning entries in 2024.
Watch 24:46
WUFT Documentaries and Films
UFxFAMU1963
Reporting From the U.S. Civil Rights Trail” features 11 students from the UF and FAMU.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:46
KJ Minter scans the field for options as the other team bears down during Eastside High School's game against Dunnellon High School at Citizens Field on Thursday, October 23, 2014. Eastside won 31-21.
Watch 29:46
WUFT Documentaries and Films
Slept On Eastside
Eastside High School was once slept on and is starting to make some noise again.
Episode: S1 E1 | 29:46
