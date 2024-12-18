E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival

Latest Episodes
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
