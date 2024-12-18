WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival

Season 46 Episode 9 | 23m 42s

Zack is back! The team arrives in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore, homeowners Peter and Kay, and their 1930s colonial. Kevin O'Connor and Peter tour the first floor to plan an expansion. Kay and Tom Silva discuss upgrades for the second floor. Richard Trethewey reviews plumbing upgrades in the basement while Jenn Nawada and the homeowners discuss patio plans.

Aired: 01/01/25 | Expires: 01/16/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Episode: S46 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
Episode: S46 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Extras
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Death toll rises in New Orleans after New Year's Day attack
New Year's celebrations turn to horror as death toll rises in New Orleans attack
Clip: S2025 E1 | 7:58
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Examining possible security lapses in New Orleans attack
Examining possible security lapses in New Orleans attack
Clip: S2025 E1 | 6:08
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Puerto Rico's power largely restored after outage
News Wrap: Power in Puerto Rico largely restored after widespread New Year's Eve outage
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:17
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
Examining Jimmy Carter's global health legacy
Jimmy Carter’s work promoting global public health remembered as core piece of his legacy
Clip: S2025 E1 | 6:53
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Legal challenges delay result for North Carolina court
Legal challenges delay election result for North Carolina Supreme Court seat
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:51
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
How exercise may be the best medical intervention ever known
How exercise may be the ‘most potent medical intervention ever known'
Clip: S2025 E1 | 7:35
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on loving what you play
Renowned pianist Lang Lang's Brief But Spectacular take on loving what you play
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E1 | 57:46