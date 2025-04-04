E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Extras
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Investigators say FSU shooter is son of deputy who used mother's former service weapon
Chicago Fed president on Trump's trade war and threats to fire Powell
News Wrap: Ukraine pushes U.S. for tougher stance on Russia
Israel deepens assault on Gaza, ordering deadly strikes and blocking aid
Los Angeles schools leader explains why he refused to let DHS agents see students
Sen. Van Hollen says El Salvador soldiers blocked him from seeing wrongly deported man
Explaining meme coins and why the joke-inspired cryptocurrencies often crash
Exhibition showcases Frank Costantino's hand-drawn designs that bring buildings to life