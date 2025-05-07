May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Latest Episodes
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Extras
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
U.S. and China roll back steep tariffs as they try to reach a larger deal
News Wrap: PKK will disarm and disband in peace deal with Turkey
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs with China
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariff negotiations
Last living American hostage released by Hamas as Netanyahu plans for Gaza's reoccupation
White South Africans arrive in U.S. after receiving refugee status from Trump
Qatar gifting Trump $400M luxury jet raises ethical and legal concerns
What to expect after Trump signs order demanding lower prices from drug companies