PBS News Hour

May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 130 | 26m 45s

May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/09/25 | Expires: 06/09/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E132 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45
Extras
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
U.S. and China roll back tariffs as they try to reach deal
U.S. and China roll back steep tariffs as they try to reach a larger deal
Clip: S2025 E132 | 4:55
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: PKK will disband in peace deal with Turkey
News Wrap: PKK will disarm and disband in peace deal with Turkey
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:57
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs with China
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:45
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariff negotiations
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariff negotiations
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:52
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Last living American hostage held in Gaza released by Hamas
Last living American hostage released by Hamas as Netanyahu plans for Gaza's reoccupation
Clip: S2025 E132 | 9:01
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
White South Africans granted refugee status in U.S.
White South Africans arrive in U.S. after receiving refugee status from Trump
Clip: S2025 E132 | 5:57
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Qatar gifting jet to Trump raises ethical and legal concerns
Qatar gifting Trump $400M luxury jet raises ethical and legal concerns
Clip: S2025 E132 | 5:08
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
What to expect after Trump demands lower drug prices
What to expect after Trump signs order demanding lower prices from drug companies
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:33