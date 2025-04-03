Steve Weinstein: Importance of Local News

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Knight Talks Season 2025
-
Knight Talks Season 2024
-
Knight Talks
-
Knight Talks
UF CJC alum Caitlin Ostroff joins Knight Talks to discuss writing for The Wall Street Journal.
UF CJC alum Mike Goldrick discusses his career, including at WHEC-TV, WPXI-TV, WRC-TV and WZDC.
UF CJC alum Robyn Sieron shares about her time reporting and anchoring at WCJB and WJXT.
UF CJC alum Brian Marsh shares about his career at WTLV-TV, WASV-TV & Comcast Spotlight.
John Woodrow Cox discusses reporting for the Tampa Bay Times to the Washington Post.
UF CJC alum Cindi Avila cooks on Knight Talks about her career, from MSNBC, Fox News, & New York 1.
UF CJC alum Trimmel Gomes share his story, working for PBS News Hour and News Director for WFSU-FM.
Steve Orlando discusses being UF's Associate Vice President for Communications and Spokesman.
Meredith Reis discusses her career, including as Senior Broadcast Producer at NBC TODAY.
Learn about Sean Kelley, the Voice of the Gators.
Extras
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Trump pauses many of his tariffs but raises rate on China
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances of Americans
What tariffs and trade war threats mean for the U.S. footwear industry
News Wrap: White House freezes funds meant for Cornell and Northwestern
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data with immigration authorities
Michael Lewis highlights crucial work of public servants in 'Who is Government?'
'The Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters as series reaches its end
April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode