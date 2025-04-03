WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Knight Talks

Steve Orlando: Strategic University Communication

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 28m 00s

UF CJC alum Steve Orlando visits Knight Talks to share about his career, from reporting for the Tampa Tribune to being UF Strategic Communications and Marketing Associate Vice President for Communications and Spokesman.

Aired: 04/02/25
Watch 25:52
Knight Talks
Steve Weinstein: Importance of Local News
UF CJC alum Steve Weinstein discusses his career at WBFF, WMAR, KJRH, KERO, and now WEWS-TV.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 25:52
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Caitlin Ostroff: Reporting on Crypto
UF CJC alum Caitlin Ostroff joins Knight Talks to discuss writing for The Wall Street Journal.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Mike Goldrick: The Power of Journalism
UF CJC alum Mike Goldrick discusses his career, including at WHEC-TV, WPXI-TV, WRC-TV and WZDC.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Robyn Sieron: Reporting Through a Legal Lens
UF CJC alum Robyn Sieron shares about her time reporting and anchoring at WCJB and WJXT.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Brian Marsh: TV Advertising
UF CJC alum Brian Marsh shares about his career at WTLV-TV, WASV-TV & Comcast Spotlight.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 28:00
Watch 28:30
Knight Talks
John Woodrow Cox: Reporting on Trauma
John Woodrow Cox discusses reporting for the Tampa Bay Times to the Washington Post.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 28:30
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Cindi Avila: Crafting Delicious Public Relations
UF CJC alum Cindi Avila cooks on Knight Talks about her career, from MSNBC, Fox News, & New York 1.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Trimmel Gomes: Trusted Sources
UF CJC alum Trimmel Gomes share his story, working for PBS News Hour and News Director for WFSU-FM.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:00
Watch 27:12
Knight Talks
Meredith Reis: Producing The Today Show
Meredith Reis discusses her career, including as Senior Broadcast Producer at NBC TODAY.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 27:12
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Sean Kelley: Living the Brand
Learn about Sean Kelley, the Voice of the Gators.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 28:00
