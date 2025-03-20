WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Knight Talks

Sean Kelley: Living the Brand

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 28m 00s

Learn about Sean Kelley, the Voice of the Gators who has over 25 years of experience providing play-by-play for football and men's basketball games, as well as his own weekly podcast, radio show and TV program.

Aired: 03/19/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Knight Talks Season 2024
  • Knight Talks
  • Knight Talks
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Joan Ryan: Keep Pushing Yourself
Learn about Joan Ryan, who wrote for the Orlando Sentinel, San Francisco Chronicle & the SF Giants.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Gaspar Gonzalez: Hammer and Nail
Learn about Gaspar Gonzalez, a UF graduate who has produced films for ESPN, SEC Network, BBC, & PBS.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Amy Araya: Be Curious
Learn about Amy Araya, the Associate Principal Counsel for National Geographic.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Amar Shah: Riches in the Niches
Learn about Amar Shah, who worked with ESPN and the NFL, and he’s now publishing with Scholastic.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Whitney Holtzman: Social Victories
Learn about Whitney Holtzman, an NFL Agent who worked for ESPNW and Major League Baseball.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Nona Jones: Building Consensus as a Leader
Learn about Nona Jones, a UF CJC graduate who worked for Nationwide, GRU and Meta.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Jess Jiang: Collaborative Storytelling
Learn about Jess Jiang, senior supervising editor at NPR’s Planet Money.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Surf Melendez: Ask "What If?"
Learn about Surf Melendez, who oversaw Content and Creative for the Dolphins, Titans and Cardinals.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Jamal Sowell: Making a Positive Impact Starts with Building
Discover Jamal Sowell, a proud UF graduate who served as a Marine.
Episode: S2023 E30 | 28:00
Watch 0:15
Knight Talks
Knight Talks Premiering on WUFT
Knight Talks premieres on WUFT-TV on Saturdays. More info at www.wuft.org/knighttalks.
Preview: S2022 | 0:15
