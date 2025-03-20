Sean Kelley: Living the Brand

Latest Episodes
Learn about Joan Ryan, who wrote for the Orlando Sentinel, San Francisco Chronicle & the SF Giants.
Learn about Gaspar Gonzalez, a UF graduate who has produced films for ESPN, SEC Network, BBC, & PBS.
Learn about Amy Araya, the Associate Principal Counsel for National Geographic.
Learn about Amar Shah, who worked with ESPN and the NFL, and he’s now publishing with Scholastic.
Learn about Whitney Holtzman, an NFL Agent who worked for ESPNW and Major League Baseball.
Learn about Nona Jones, a UF CJC graduate who worked for Nationwide, GRU and Meta.
Learn about Jess Jiang, senior supervising editor at NPR’s Planet Money.
Learn about Surf Melendez, who oversaw Content and Creative for the Dolphins, Titans and Cardinals.
Discover Jamal Sowell, a proud UF graduate who served as a Marine.
Knight Talks premieres on WUFT-TV on Saturdays. More info at www.wuft.org/knighttalks.
