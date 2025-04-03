WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Knight Talks

Brian Marsh: TV Advertising

Season 2025 Episode 7 | 28m 00s

UF CJC alum Brian Marsh visits Knight Talks to share his career at WTLV-TV, WASV-TV and Comcast Spotlight.

Aired: 04/02/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Knight Talks Season 2025
  • Knight Talks Season 2024
  • Knight Talks
  • Knight Talks
Watch 25:52
Knight Talks
Steve Weinstein: Importance of Local News
UF CJC alum Steve Weinstein discusses his career at WBFF, WMAR, KJRH, KERO, and now WEWS-TV.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 25:52
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Caitlin Ostroff: Reporting on Crypto
UF CJC alum Caitlin Ostroff joins Knight Talks to discuss writing for The Wall Street Journal.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Mike Goldrick: The Power of Journalism
UF CJC alum Mike Goldrick discusses his career, including at WHEC-TV, WPXI-TV, WRC-TV and WZDC.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Robyn Sieron: Reporting Through a Legal Lens
UF CJC alum Robyn Sieron shares about her time reporting and anchoring at WCJB and WJXT.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 28:00
Watch 28:30
Knight Talks
John Woodrow Cox: Reporting on Trauma
John Woodrow Cox discusses reporting for the Tampa Bay Times to the Washington Post.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 28:30
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Cindi Avila: Crafting Delicious Public Relations
UF CJC alum Cindi Avila cooks on Knight Talks about her career, from MSNBC, Fox News, & New York 1.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Trimmel Gomes: Trusted Sources
UF CJC alum Trimmel Gomes share his story, working for PBS News Hour and News Director for WFSU-FM.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Steve Orlando: Strategic University Communication
Steve Orlando discusses being UF's Associate Vice President for Communications and Spokesman.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 28:00
Watch 27:12
Knight Talks
Meredith Reis: Producing The Today Show
Meredith Reis discusses her career, including as Senior Broadcast Producer at NBC TODAY.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 27:12
Watch 28:00
Knight Talks
Sean Kelley: Living the Brand
Learn about Sean Kelley, the Voice of the Gators.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 28:00
Extras
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 13:07
PBS News Hour
Trump pauses many of his tariffs but raises rate on China
Trump pauses many of his tariffs but raises rate on China
Clip: S2025 E99 | 13:07
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances
How the global trade wars could affect personal finances of Americans
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:45
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
What tariffs mean for the U.S. footwear industry
What tariffs and trade war threats mean for the U.S. footwear industry
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:02
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House freezes Cornell, Northwestern funds
News Wrap: White House freezes funds meant for Cornell and Northwestern
Clip: S2025 E99 | 4:58
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data
Top IRS official quits over plans to share personal data with immigration authorities
Clip: S2025 E99 | 7:11
Watch 10:16
PBS News Hour
Work of public servants highlighted in 'Who is Government?'
Michael Lewis highlights crucial work of public servants in 'Who is Government?'
Clip: S2025 E99 | 10:16
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
'Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters
'The Handmaid's Tale' stars on the evolution of their characters as series reaches its end
Clip: S2025 E99 | 6:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E99 | 57:46