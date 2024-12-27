WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Funny Woman

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3

A girls’ trip to the pub proves both cathartic and fruitful, inspiring Sophie’s brilliant new sitcom idea while repairing her fractured friendship with Marj. Later, Bill’s arrest provides further opportunity for growth.

Aired: 02/15/25
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Episode: S2 E4
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Sophie is on a high, but trouble awaits. Will she be able to embrace her real life?
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 46:09
Funny Woman
Episode 1
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:09
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Barbara Parker heads to London to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 46:45
Funny Woman
Episode 6
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:45
Watch 47:00
Funny Woman
Episode 5
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
