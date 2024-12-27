WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Funny Woman

Episode 2

Season 2 Episode 2

Despite new career possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother, who fails to provide the comfort Sophie seeks.

Aired: 02/08/25
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4 Preview
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 3 Preview
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 2 Preview
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Funny Woman
Episode 4
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Episode: S2 E4
Funny Woman
Episode 3
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Episode: S2 E3
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Sophie is on a high, but trouble awaits. Will she be able to embrace her real life?
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 46:09
Funny Woman
Episode 1
Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her dream to work in comedy.
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:09
Watch 0:30
Funny Woman
Preview
Barbara Parker heads to London to take on the male-dominated world of comedy by storm.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 46:45
Funny Woman
Episode 6
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:45
Watch 47:00
Funny Woman
Episode 5
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
