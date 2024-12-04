WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Astrid

The Arabian Nights

Season 4 Episode 2 | 53m 25s

The charred corpse of an Iranian man is found in his house. Is this a case of spontaneous combustion or a diabolical crime?

Aired: 12/03/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Season3
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: S4 E8 | 58:01
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: S4 E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:04
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:25
Watch 52:02
Astrid
Eye of the Dragon
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
Episode: S4 E1 | 52:02
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:04
Watch 51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
Episode: S4 E3 | 51:09
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
