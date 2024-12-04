Madman's Sacrfice

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
Season3
-
Astrid Season 2
-
Season 1
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Extras
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
New Year's celebrations turn to horror as death toll rises in New Orleans attack
Examining possible security lapses in New Orleans attack
News Wrap: Power in Puerto Rico largely restored after widespread New Year's Eve outage
Jimmy Carter’s work promoting global public health remembered as core piece of his legacy
Legal challenges delay election result for North Carolina Supreme Court seat
How exercise may be the ‘most potent medical intervention ever known'
Renowned pianist Lang Lang's Brief But Spectacular take on loving what you play
January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode