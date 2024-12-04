WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Astrid

Eye of the Dragon

Season 4 Episode 1 | 52m 02s

An infamous green diamond is being exhibited in Paris. On the very day the exhibition opens to the public, the security chief is found dead, his skull smashed in, and the diamond has mysteriously gone missing.

Aired: 12/03/24
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: S4 E8 | 58:01
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: S4 E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:04
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:25
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:04
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25
Watch 51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
Episode: S4 E3 | 51:09
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
