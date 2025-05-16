WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 2

Season 29 Episode 19

tk

Aired: 05/15/25
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 29
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E18
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: Junk in the Trunk 14
Preview: S29 E25 | 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 2
tk
Episode: S29 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E16
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Never Seen That Before!
Preview: Never Seen That Before!
Preview: S29 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
Preview: S29 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
Preview: S29 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Preview: Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Preview: S29 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Denver Botanic Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
Preview: Denver Botanic Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
Preview: S29 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 2
Preview: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 2
Preview: S29 E11 | 0:30
Extras
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge says South Sudan deportations violate order
News Wrap: Judge says deportations to South Sudan violate court order
Clip: S2025 E141 | 5:31
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
Minneapolis reflects on changes 5 years after George Floyd
Minneapolis reflects on changes 5 years after George Floyd's murder
Clip: S2025 E141 | 9:10
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
How the DOJ under Trump is targeting political adversaries
How the DOJ under Trump is targeting his perceived political adversaries
Clip: S2025 E141 | 7:33
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Former educator works to restore dignity to disagreements
Activist and former educator works to restore dignity to political disagreements
Clip: S2025 E141 | 8:03
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
Trump confronts South African president with baseless claims
Trump confronts South African president with unfounded 'white genocide' claims
Clip: S2025 E141 | 7:34
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Barry Diller shares personal story in new memoir 'Who Knew'
Barry Diller shares personal story and chronicles remarkable career in 'Who Knew'
Clip: S2025 E141 | 6:25
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
The background of surgeon general nominee Casey Means
The background and career of Casey Means, Trump's pick for surgeon general
Clip: S2025 E141 | 6:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E141 | 57:46