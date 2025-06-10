Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
American Masters Season 39
-
American Masters Season 38
-
American Masters Season 37
-
American Masters Season 36
-
American Masters Season 35
-
Season 34
-
Season 33
-
American Masters Season 32
-
American Masters Season 31
-
American Masters Season 30
-
American Masters Season 29
-
American Masters Season 28
-
American Masters Season 27
-
American Masters Season 26
-
American Masters Season 25
-
American Masters Season 24
-
American Masters Season 23
-
American Masters Season 22
-
American Masters Season 21
-
American Masters Season 20
-
American Masters Season 19
-
American Masters Season 18
-
American Masters Season 17
-
American Masters Season 16
-
American Masters Season 14
-
American Masters Season 12
-
American Masters Season 4
-
American Masters Season 3
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
I.M. Pei was invited to design a museum to house the antiquities of his native Suzhou.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Extras
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Where Trump's massive policy bill stands in the House as some Republicans express concerns
Rep. Flood says Trump's bill 'will get through this' amid some GOP objections in House
News Wrap: Killer of 4 Idaho students pleads guilty to murder
GOP Rep. Norman says Medicaid cut in Trump's bill is 'righting a wrong'
Why the jury returned a mixed verdict in the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Iran is intensifying its crackdown on dissent, Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi says
What Paramount's multi-million dollar settlement with Trump means for press freedom
Ghana struggles to fight disease and poverty without vital U.S. aid