WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Masters

Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny

Season 39 Episode 5 | 1hr 23m 45s

Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political thinkers of the 20th century, who transformed her time as a political prisoner and refugee during World War II into daring insights about totalitarianism which continue to resonate today.

Aired: 06/26/25 | Expires: 07/26/25
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Masters Season 39
  • American Masters Season 38
  • American Masters Season 37
  • American Masters Season 36
  • American Masters Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • American Masters Season 32
  • American Masters Season 31
  • American Masters Season 30
  • American Masters Season 29
  • American Masters Season 28
  • American Masters Season 27
  • American Masters Season 26
  • American Masters Season 25
  • American Masters Season 24
  • American Masters Season 23
  • American Masters Season 22
  • American Masters Season 21
  • American Masters Season 20
  • American Masters Season 19
  • American Masters Season 18
  • American Masters Season 17
  • American Masters Season 16
  • American Masters Season 14
  • American Masters Season 12
  • American Masters Season 4
  • American Masters Season 3
Watch 2:11
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:11
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Preview: S39 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 1:51:14
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:51:14
Watch 1:02
American Masters
In The Making: Season 3
Eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
Preview: 1:02
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 2:14
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Preview: S39 E2 | 2:14
Watch 0:30
American Masters
I.M. Pei: Building Interview
I.M. Pei was invited to design a museum to house the antiquities of his native Suzhou.
Preview: S24 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Preview: S39 E1 | 4:18
Extras
Watch 2:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5 billion aid package for Ukrainian infrastructure
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign in N.C. with less than a week to go
Harris and Trump swing through North Carolina with less than a week of campaigning left
Clip: S2024 E305 | 5:08
Watch 4:14
PBS News Hour
Where Trump's massive policy bill stands in the House
Where Trump's massive policy bill stands in the House as some Republicans express concerns
Clip: S2025 E183 | 4:14
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Trump bill will get through this amid objections, Flood says
Rep. Flood says Trump's bill 'will get through this' amid some GOP objections in House
Clip: S2025 E183 | 7:01
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Killer of 4 Idaho students pleads guilty
News Wrap: Killer of 4 Idaho students pleads guilty to murder
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:09
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Rep. Norman says Medicaid cut in bill is 'righting a wrong'
GOP Rep. Norman says Medicaid cut in Trump's bill is 'righting a wrong'
Clip: S2025 E183 | 7:56
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
Why the jury returned a mixed verdict in the 'Diddy' trial
Why the jury returned a mixed verdict in the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Clip: S2025 E183 | 4:40
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Iran intensifying crackdown on dissent, Nobel laureate says
Iran is intensifying its crackdown on dissent, Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi says
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:05
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
What Paramount's Trump settlement means for press freedom
What Paramount's multi-million dollar settlement with Trump means for press freedom
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:05
Watch 10:36
PBS News Hour
Ghana struggles to fight disease, poverty without U.S. aid
Ghana struggles to fight disease and poverty without vital U.S. aid
Clip: S2025 E183 | 10:36

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required